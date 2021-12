Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Suh Wook, Defense Minister, Republic Of Korea. DEFENSE MINISTER SUH WOOK (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): Through the 53rd ROK-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting, Secretary Austin and I exchanged broad, honest views on the security landscape of both the Korean Peninsula and the region, including in depth discussions on the major ROK-U.S. alliance agenda. As the first SCM to be held since the start of the Biden administration, today's meeting served as an opportunity to reaffirm once again the solidarity of the ROK-U.S. alliance, which has been maintained steadfastly over the past 68 years.

