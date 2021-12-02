Seals Reclaim the Open Seas in Animated 'Seal Team' Movie Trailer

"Every time I'm here, I constantly think of what I would say to you or tell you…" Another excellent stop-motion animated short film to watch. The Visit is an emotional short made by a Singaporean filmmaker named Morrie Tan, telling the story of her own visits to a prison to meet her father. Month after month, Ting makes a solo trip to visit her father in prison, talking only through a glass panel in his windowless cell. She is determined to not let anything separate him from her and the realities of the world despite having to shoulder her emotional burdens alone. Featuring the voices of Judee Tan and Huang Jia Qiang. It's only 8 minutes and is another fine example of how animation can be used to tell any kind of story. The filmmaker explains that the film is "a story of longing and reconciliation for a family, and a love letter from a daughter to her father." This is a rather somber film overall, but the honesty makes it all the worthwhile. View below.

