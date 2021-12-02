Seals Reclaim the Open Seas in Animated 'Seal Team' Movie Trailer

"This guy really knows how to handle himself…" Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for a direct-to-VOD crime thriller titled Run & Gun, formerly known as The Ray. This is arriving on VOD in January right at the start of the New Year, which is a good hint that this is being dumped. Hoping to evade a group of ruthless killers, a reformed former criminal finds refuge with a mysterious Samaritan. However, it soon becomes apparent that he's stumbled into the nest of something far more dangerous. Now, with the lives of his loved ones hanging in the balance and danger at every turn, Ray's only hope is to draw upon his violent past. Richard Kind co-stars with Ben Milliken as Ray, Brad William Henke, Janel Parrish, Mark Dacascos, Celestino Cornielle, Angela Sarafyan, Hudson Yang, Ari Barkan, Alison Thorton, and Rafael Cebrián. The eccentric cast makes this kind of interesting, but the rest of it doesn't look that good.
