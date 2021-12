No doubt the name Windham immediately conjures skiing. After all, the town’s ski resort has become a staple for winter sports in the Hudson Valley. But while the Windham Mountain Resort put this Catskills town on the map, so to speak, skiing, snowboarding, and tubing aren’t the only great things around here to warrant the journey. A flurry of new places to stay (many available for short-term rentals), has helped spur a thriving leisure scene that is more focused on the pre- and après ski.

