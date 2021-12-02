Full Trailer for HBO's Rebuilding the World Anew Saga 'Station Eleven'

"The fact that what appeals to me, also appeals to other people - that's the beautiful thing [about music]." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Listening to Kenny G, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the DOC NYC Film Festival this fall. Love him or love to hate him, Kenny G is one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. The film is light-hearted examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time, Kenny G, and why he is polarizing to so many. I saw this at TIFF and LOVED it, one of the best docs I've seen all year. An astute and thoughtful examination of why people love and hate Kenny G, why his music sounds the way it does, and why he's actually way smarter than most people realize. It's not only about the life of Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, aka "Kenny G", but also about how the jazz world sees him and where his place in the music world really is. You have to watch this! It rocks! Enjoy.

