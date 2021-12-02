ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Full Trailer for HBO's Rebuilding the World Anew Saga 'Station Eleven'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Beware the prophet. Beware the children who follow him." HBO has debuted the full-length official trailer for a post-apocalyptic series titled Station Eleven, adapted from the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. This limited drama series tells the...

www.firstshowing.net

Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'Euphoria' Staring Zendaya Finally Here and Season 2 Premiere Date Announced!

The hit HBO show, Euphoria, starring Zendaya, has set it's official Season 2 premiere date for January 9th, 2022. The teen drama has been a smash hit for the streaming service. The award winning actress plays Rue Bennet, a recently released from rehab drug addict trying to make her way in the world. This journey of self discovery, love, life, and identity has captivated the hearts and interest of many around the world. So, yesterday, when Zendaya took to her Instagram to post the teaser trailer for the upcoming season, people were reasonably excited.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer: The Horror Franchise Starts Anew On Netflix Next February

Has any horror franchise survived the myriad ways studios revive and reboot them to hold onto any shred of respectability? Unfortunately, in an era where “The Conjuring” cinematic universe and Blumhouse hold sway over the genre, the likes of Freddy, Jason, and Michael don’t have the same prestige they once did (if they ever did at all). And after the disastrous “Halloween Kills,” who could blame moviegoers for giving up on the slashers of old?
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
KOMO News

Season 2 of HBO's 'Euphoria' gets January release date and first trailer

On Tuesday, Zendaya and HBO posted the first trailer for the hit show’s upcoming second season. The season 2 trailer shows Rue (Zendaya) reverting back to her old ways of drug abuse while dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” From there, the trailer shows the return of much of the cast from season 1 including Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Barbie Ferreira, and Maud Apatow, as well as a few newcomers.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Red-Band Trailer for HBO's Vulgar Stop-Motion Christmas Series SANTA INC. Starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen

A red-band trailer and poster have been released for the HBO Christmas series, Santa Inc., a new stop-motion animated series for adults arriving on HBO Max this holiday season. The series follows an elf named Candy Smalls, played by Sarah Silverman, who is tired of the position of Santa Claus always being filled by a white man. She dreams of getting the job one day, and is trying to figure out a way to edge into the boys club that is the Christmas crew.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO's Sesame Street Documentary Street Gang Gets Trailer and Release Date

HBO has released a trailer for the upcoming documentary Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street. The film, which centers on the early days of the beloved children's TV classic, is set for a release on Decmber 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream on HBO Max. Documentary. The documentary is inspired by the New York Times' bestselling book Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street by Michael Davis, features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original cast and creator interviews. They tell us in their own words about how "the gang" came together, staying committed to their original mission through decades of political and social change, and through it all maintaining a wicked sense of humor and joy.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand' Music Doc on HBO

"My goal is to… be an inspiration to someone that I don't know." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the music documentary film DMX: Don't Try to Understand, another one of the Music Box doc series offerings arriving this fall. This recently premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival, and is debuting on HBO starting this week. "Turn your pain into words." Don’t Try to Understand, an original documentary, follows a year in the life of the late rapper as he worked to rebuild his career and reconnect with family and fans. The original title of this was Don't Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl 'DMX' Simmons, following Earl "DMX" Simmons after he gets out of federal prison in 2019. "With an insurmountable debt owed to the IRS, an ever-growing family to feed, and immense pressure to return to the heights of yesteryear; the stakes couldn't be higher." If this is as good as the other documentaries in the Music Box series, it's a must watch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tell-Tale TV

What to Stream in December: The Witcher, The Expanse, Station Eleven

If you ever feel like you’re the last to know about a new TV show or movie that’s streaming, our What to Stream articles are for you. We’ve gathered our picks of movies, series, and new TV show seasons premiering on various streaming platforms in December that you’ll definitely want to watch.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Santa Inc.” Series Trailer

A trailer has been released for the new HBO Max animated series “Santa Inc.” which hails from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, and premieres on the service on December 2nd. The story follows intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) who will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

HBO Picks Up The Weeknd’s Drama ‘The Idol’ For Full Series, Adds 8 To Cast

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives Pilot Reveals Full Cast

HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives Pilot Reveals Full Cast. It’s been well over two months since we’ve learned anything new about HBO Max’s plans for a Dead Boy Detectives series. But unlike its namesake sleuths, the project is far from dead. Variety is reporting that George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri will play the title characters in the series’ pilot. Additionally, Kassius Nelson has been cast as their longtime companion, Crystal Palace.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

"No Goodbyes" in The Walking Dead: World Beyond's Penultimate Episode Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Returning Point." Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) is gunning for the Bennetts in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In "Death and the Dead," sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) continue their escape attempt from the Civic Republic Research Facility by leading a revolt against the Civic Republic Military. With Dennis' (Maximilian Osinski) life hanging in the balance after the attempted elimination of Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and allies at The Perimeter, things escalate as Jadis carries out the final stages of the CRM's planned bioweapon attack on Portland.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO’s “And Just Like That”

HBO Max has premiered the full trailer for the “Sex and the City” follow-up “And Just Like That”. The release comes just a few weeks after a teaser arrived earlier this month and just over a week ahead of the series premiere on December 9th. Set eleven years since the...
TV SERIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Jóhannsson's 'Last and First Men' Doc Experience

"We can help you… and we need your help." Metrograph has unveiled the official US trailer for Last and First Men, an experimental documentary made by the late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival just before the pandemic took over, and has been waiting to be released ever since. It's the only feature film directed by iconic Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who made this before he died in 2018. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton. This feature is a repackaged version of the video Jóhannsson made for his concerts, inspired by Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik" about these oddly shaped war monuments. It was shot on 16mm B&W film by the Norwegian cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (DP on the films Victoria, Rams, Shelley, Wendy). The Tilda narration is based on text from Olaf Stapledon's book "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future". I flipped for this when I had the chance to watch it on the big screen at Berlinale, writing in my review: "My mind melded with the screen on this journey. I loved every last second of this experience."
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for D.J. Caruso's 1850 Romance Film 'Redeeming Love'

"You have no idea who she is!" Universal Pictures has debuted the second trailer for the film Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis co-star as Angel and Michael, the two young lovers are the center of this story of love against all odds, as they connect despite their differences. Opening in early 2022 in theaters. "Redeeming Love shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal." The ensemble cast also includes Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Livi Birch, Eric Dane, Brandon Auret, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Josh Taylor. This looks like a passionate story of true love, but the religious aspects seem overwhelming. Enough to turn me away from wanting to watch this.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Penny Lane's Outstanding 'Listening to Kenny G' Doc

"The fact that what appeals to me, also appeals to other people - that's the beautiful thing [about music]." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Listening to Kenny G, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the DOC NYC Film Festival this fall. Love him or love to hate him, Kenny G is one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. The film is light-hearted examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time, Kenny G, and why he is polarizing to so many. I saw this at TIFF and LOVED it, one of the best docs I've seen all year. An astute and thoughtful examination of why people love and hate Kenny G, why his music sounds the way it does, and why he's actually way smarter than most people realize. It's not only about the life of Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, aka "Kenny G", but also about how the jazz world sees him and where his place in the music world really is. You have to watch this! It rocks! Enjoy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Reopening Night’ Trailer: HBO Doc Chronicles Post-Shutdown Return Of New York City’s Cherished Shakespeare In The Park

The return of Shakespeare in the Park to New York’s Central Park last summer was a first sign of the city’s slow and long-in-coming reopening, and now the entire, difficult 12-week journey to the stage of the acclaimed Merry Wives is chronicled in the HBO documentary Reopening Night. HBO released a trailer for the film today. Watch it above. The film, directed by Rudy Valdez (HBO’s The Sentence), follows the cast, crew and staff of the Public Theater production as they ready their return to the open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Among the obstacles: Covid, of course, along with the rainiest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

