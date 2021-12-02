ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Steven Spielberg Is Considering Making a Western

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” musical will hit theaters soon, the legendary director is considering a Western among his following projects. Spielberg told Yahoo! Entertainment via Screen Rant that when questions came up about what film genre he regretted not tackling over his 40-year career, he answered the musical....

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

West Side Story Review: Steven Spielberg's Bold Musical Remake Is A Stunner... Albeit With One Glaring Issue

In the run-up to the release of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the question as to why the filmmaker would take on the project as his 38th feature has been a legitimate one. Obviously there is the draw for him of making a massive, lavish musical – an arena he has never fully explored in his 57 year career – but at the same time the project is not only a remake, but a remake of a movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture following its release in 1961. Spielberg is a director who has the industry power to make any film he wishes to make, so why tread on such hallowed ground just in the name of genre exploration?
MOVIES
Collider

Watch: Steven Spielberg Explains Why 'West Side Story' Was His Dream Project

In a new featurette for 20th Century Studios' reimagining of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg reveals that making this movie fulfills a promise he made to himself years ago. Spielberg tells audiences that he's been challenged for quite some time to decide what musical, if any, he'd like to make. When he asks himself that question, he can't help but think of the musical that has stuck with him since childhood. West Side Story originally debuted on Broadway in 1957 and is perhaps one of the most impactful musicals of our time.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Steven Spielberg, and Many More Salute Stephen Sondheim

The announcement Friday evening that Stephen Sondheim had died at the age of 91 prompted many musical theater enthusiasts to gather on social media to voice their admiration for one of the principal architects of the form. Declarations of love came not only from those who bought Sondheim’s albums and tickets to his shows but those who sang his melodies and lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Arizona State
Collider

What Happened to Steven Spielberg and Oscar Isaac's 'Edgardo Mortara' Movie?

Over the years, Steven Spielberg has been attached to a bevy of movies that never got further than a press release announcing his creative participation. Decades of news articles in outlets like Deadline or Variety will reveal countless instances of supposedly red-hot Spielberg projects that eventually fizzled out into being only theoretical endeavors. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just a reflection of how busy and in-demand this auteur is nearly half a century after Jaws first debuted. It’s only natural that Spielberg’s busy schedule would ensure that only a handful of new directorial efforts get in front of the camera.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Zahn Mcclarnon
Person
Wes Studi
Person
Steven Spielberg
awardswatch.com

‘West Side Story’ review: Steven Spielberg’s potent, first class adaptation features a vibrant, star-making performance from Rachel Zegler [Grade: B+]

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story begins, much like Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’, with a God’s eye view of New York City. You could be forgiven for thinking that the grayish island-esque shape jutting into frame is Manhattan itself, stretching into the Hudson, and that Spielberg was unable to resist the urge to open his film with a carbon copy of the 1961 film’s iconic opening aerial photography. But it’s quickly revealed to be a clever optical illusion; we aren’t above the city at all, but low to the ground, hovering over the demolition zone of the Upper West Side in the wake of the Lincoln Square Urban Renewal Project, the very project that was in process when Wise, Robbins, the Sharks, and the Jets took to the NYC streets more than 60 years ago.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Celebrates and Updates an American Classic

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner neither demolish nor copy the classic 1961 musical “West Side Story”: They give the venerable property a new paint job, secure a few walls, move a few windows and ultimately build their own edifice from the legendary Broadway musical, one that will likely satisfy the original’s admirers and detractors alike while also welcoming newcomers to the material.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Westerns#Yahoo#Tnt#Native American
theplaylist.net

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Musical Dazzles Despite A Key Casting Fumble

How badly can a single performance wreck an entire film? This is the unfortunate question prompted by Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of “West Side Story,” a dazzling and energetic movie musical that features, at its center, a performance with all the charisma of a bump on a log. The perpetrator is Ansel Elgort, cast in the leading role of Tony, and he’s absolutely dull as toast — his delivery is flat, his tics and affectations are too contemporary, his expressions are wooden, and he suffers from a total lack of credibility. He’s never not just an actor reciting his lines and doing so poorly. (This is not a new problem.) The accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at Elgort after the film’s completion cast a distressing pall over his performance, but one also can’t help but wonder why such a mediocre actor was cast in the first place.
MOVIES
ABC News

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler talks friendship with Steven Spielberg

The new "West Side Story" doesn't just give us an updated version of a beloved classic, it introduces us to one of Hollywood's most talked-about newcomers: Rachel Zegler. Zegler plays leading lady Maria in director Steven Spielberg modern take on the musical. This role was originally brought to life on the big screen by the late Natalie Wood in the 1961 movie version and by Carol Lawrence in the 1957 original Broadway run.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Race, politics at heart of Spielberg's new 'West Side Story'

For Steven Spielberg, who grew up obsessed by "West Side Story" and its legendary soundtrack, the excitement when rehearsals began for his own version were almost more than he could handle. "I did jump out of my chair, singing out of key and dancing like I had three left feet," he told a press conference this week. "This was the most delightful family affair I've had since E.T." The tragic love story of Tony and Maria -- set against racially charged gang rivalry in New York -- has been an American cultural milestone since it first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and as a film four years later.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Steven Spielberg Has Spent Decades Dealing with His Legacy

Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest working directors. He is a filmmaker that has defined generations of cinema. Writer Arthur Ryel-Lindsey might have been a bit sarcastic when he declared that “Steven Spielberg is American culture,” but there is some truth to that sentiment. Depending on whom you ask, Spielberg is “the defining American populist of his generation,” “possibly the greatest American director,” or even simply “synonymous with cinema.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
wypr.org

At the Movies: A holiday trove of new big-screen & streaming flix

We begin today with another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. We're joined again by two of our favorite movie aficionados: Ann Hornaday, film critic for The Washington Post and author of the great movie-goers guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies; and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater.
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

312K+
Followers
32K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy