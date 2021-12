343 Industries has responded to Halo Infinite's progression troubles by making some much needed changes to the way players earn XP. Halo Infinite, while well-received, hasn't been without its share of troubles. Many players criticized the progression difficulty of the multiplayer beta, with only small amounts of XP being offered for specific actions. In response to this, 343 set out to make some adjustments to the game's Weekly Challenges, adding a "Play 1 Game" challenge into the mix and doubling the duration of XP boosts. The studio promised to monitor how these adjustments affected the game, stepping in to make additional changes if needed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO