Brazil International talk show, with Doc Comparato

Ibero-America’s toon kids content sector has launched a call at Ventana Sur for more bridge building arenas and channels aimed at boosting co-productions, especially ambitious projects that require a greater number of partners.
Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar Ibero-American audiovisual fund, is seen by representative TV networks and indie producers as an opportunity to create juts such a platform, facilitating children’s animation industry alliances.
Co-production was one of the issues on the table at Ventana Sur’s virtual panel Challenges for the Creation and Distribution of Children’s Content in Latin America (Vol. 2), promoted by Spain’s ICAA film institute, the Ibermedia Program and La...
Comments / 0