Movies

Home Invasion Thriller 'See For Me' Trailer Starring Skyler Davenport

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Where are they now?!" IFC Films has debuted the first official trailer for a home invasion horror-thriller titled See For Me, taking the concept of Don't Breathe and mixed with a techno thriller involving someone helping remotely over the phone. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this...

www.firstshowing.net

IGN

Wired Shut: Watch the Intense Trailer for This Horror Thriller Movie

A disillusioned famous novelist, unable to talk while recovering in his remote mountain home from major reconstructive jaw surgery, is exposed to a life-threatening secret when he receives an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter. Wired Shut, directed by Alexander Sharp, arrives on Digital and VOD on November 30, 2021.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for Psychological Thriller SHATTERED with Frank Gillo and John Malkovich

The trailer and poster have been released for the film Shattered starring Cameron Monaghan (Shameless), Frank Grillo (Captain America: Civil War, Billions), Lilly Krug (Every Breath You Take), Sasha Luss (Anna), and Oscar-nominee John Malkovich (Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich). The movie was directed by Luis Prieto (Kidnap, The Oath) from a script written by David Loughery (Star Trek V: The Final Frontier).
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Riz Ahmed Returns to Amazon in Trailer for the Heartbreaking Psychological Thriller ENCOUNTER

Amazon has released the trailer for their original film Encounter, starring Riz Ahmed, who has returned to the streamer after his stunning Oscar-nominated performance in the film Sound of Metal. This psychological thriller tells the heartbreaking story of a father who is fighting a force that he believes to be alien invaders, but it’s hard to tell for sure whether they are real or in his head.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

‘Surrogate’ a paranormal horror starring Kestie Morassi (Wolf Creek)

‘Surrogate’ a paranormal horror starring Kestie Morassi (Wolf Creek) and Jane Badler (TV series ‘V’) is the frightening story of Natalie Paxton, a single mother and nurse, who falls mysteriously ill and struggles to stop her family from being destroyed. “I was looking to do another horror film but hadn’t...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Surreal Walrus Romance Stop-Motion Short 'Listen to Me Sing'

"They are the egg men. I am the walrus." This is something you don't see everyday. Listen to Me Sing is a fascinating stop-motion animated short film made by a Welsh animation filmmaker named Isabel Garrett. After playing on the festival circuit and picking up a few awards, it's now online to watch. "Set in an isolated, rundown hotel, the story follows entertainer Sophie as she struggles to find her place in a confusing world. That is until a walrus mysteriously appears in her bathtub one night and she forms an unexpected bond with it." This is easily one of the strangest, wackiest short films we've featured all year. Not only is there a pink walrus in it, but the entire story and the way it plays out is especially kooky. This reminds me of The Shape of Water in many ways, but it also ventures down its own path in many other ways. Meet the walrus below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Showing

Gil Bellows in Gritty Thriller 'Two Deaths of Henry Baker' Official Trailer

"I'm trying to protect my son!" Saban Films has unveiled a trailer for Two Deaths of Henry Baker, a generational crime thriller from filmmaker Felipe Mucci. It will be arriving on VOD / DVD this January to watch. A decades-long family feud pits two brothers and their sons in a bloody battle for possession of a fortune in gold. On the outskirts of a dusty, rural town, a young boy watches as his father buries a cache of stolen coins. The secret stash is entrusted alone to his favored son, Henry. Thirty years later, a corrupt cop and his crew descend on the now-adult son to snatch the treasure. A bloody ambush ensues, leaving several dead or maimed and Henry being sent away to prison. His only son, Hank, is now in possession of their gold coins, that is until other family members show up to find them. The cast includes Gil Bellows as Henry Baker, plus Tony Curran, Joe Dinico, Sebastian Pigott, Dani Kind, and Jess Salgueiro. This looks like another solid thriller about the endless cycle of greed, everyone betraying everyone else every chance.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Trailer and Poster Debut – “SEE FOR ME”, IFC Midnight’s Home Invasion Thriller Opens January 7th

Starring Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Kim Coates. Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense: a new app called “See For Me”. It connects her to a volunteer across the country who helps her survive by seeing on her behalf. Sophie is connected to Kelly, an army veteran who spends her days playing first-person shooter games. Sophie is forced to learn that if she’s going to survive the night, she’ll need all the help she can get. A blind teenage girl who ends up being not so powerless after all.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Vancouver, CA
First Showing

Shot-on-Video Sci-Fi Horror 80s Throwback 'Forgotten Trash' Trailer

"When I'm done with you, no one will remember who you are." Retro Video Pictures has debuted a trailer for Forgotten Trash, a wacky 80s throwback indie creation made by filmmaker Brandon Espana. A film graduate stumbles across an alien in the woods who convinces him to help with an intergalactic television show. In it, the alien travels from planet to planet torturing and killing its inhabitants. Rather than adding digital effects, Espana shot the movie on a MiniDV camcorder then transferred it to VHS to get the grainy visuals. It plays like a genuine relic rather than a pastiche of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia. "I wasn't trying to make something self-referential," he explains. "It was always intended to be a straightforward, low-budget genre movie that draws influence from '70s and early '80s regional horror." The indie film stars Connor McDonald and Steve Kasan. "Clocking in at just shy of an hour, Forgotten Trash is a brisk throwback to the halcyon days of VHS." Accompanied by the ghastly short The Apparition & Ms. Delware. Take a look.
MOVIES
First Showing

'The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion' Documentary Film Official Trailer

"If we find something, they need to understand how dangerous this could be…" Discovery has debuted the official trailer for the documentary film The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, which is now available to stream on discovery+ (as of today - December 2nd). You've probably heard about these balloon bombs, but there's finally a film about them! Between 1944 and 1945 during World War II, the Japanese launched more than 9,000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific, resulting in six deaths in Oregon. The "Fu-Go" bombs, as they were known, reached as far east as Indiana and as far south as Texas, but only 300 have ever been found, leaving potentially thousands of bombs scattered across the country. In this film, for the first time ever, an investigation is launched into the hidden history, along with a high-tech hunt for the unexploded remnants. For more info on these WWII bombs, there's also a short doc Blind Bombing, Filmed by a Bat and this YouTube video. This looks like half is a history lesson, the other half is "MythBusters" style testing.
MOVIES
First Showing

Birds on a Journey in Bosnian Animated Movie 'Birds Like Us' Trailer

"Let's show them what they can be…" Lionsgate has debuted an official US trailer for the animated movie Birds Like Us, the very first Bosnian full-length computer animated feature. It originally premiered at a few animation festivals back in 2017, but is only just now getting a release in early 2022. The story follows a group of birds on a journey where they try to find a better life for themselves and the ones they love. In the land of Birdabad, a treebound community in the middle of a vast desert, a society of flightless birds is ruled by a tyrannous leader and his carnivore crew. The fruit-eating birds unthinkingly swap their eggs to survive. But one young couple, Huppu & Hassan, are determined to defy the system and save their rare chick from this terrible fate… It's described as "part comedy, part political allegory." The ensemble voice cast features Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, Khalid Abdalla, Jim Broadbent, Sheridan Smith, Kevin Bishop, Christopher Villiers, Ella Smith, Michele Austin, and Jay Villiers. I quite like that this doesn't look like every other animated movie, even if it does all seem a bit strange, it has some unique style. Check it out.
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for D.J. Caruso's 1850 Romance Film 'Redeeming Love'

"You have no idea who she is!" Universal Pictures has debuted the second trailer for the film Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis co-star as Angel and Michael, the two young lovers are the center of this story of love against all odds, as they connect despite their differences. Opening in early 2022 in theaters. "Redeeming Love shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal." The ensemble cast also includes Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Livi Birch, Eric Dane, Brandon Auret, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Josh Taylor. This looks like a passionate story of true love, but the religious aspects seem overwhelming. Enough to turn me away from wanting to watch this.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Jóhannsson's 'Last and First Men' Doc Experience

"We can help you… and we need your help." Metrograph has unveiled the official US trailer for Last and First Men, an experimental documentary made by the late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival just before the pandemic took over, and has been waiting to be released ever since. It's the only feature film directed by iconic Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who made this before he died in 2018. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton. This feature is a repackaged version of the video Jóhannsson made for his concerts, inspired by Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik" about these oddly shaped war monuments. It was shot on 16mm B&W film by the Norwegian cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (DP on the films Victoria, Rams, Shelley, Wendy). The Tilda narration is based on text from Olaf Stapledon's book "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future". I flipped for this when I had the chance to watch it on the big screen at Berlinale, writing in my review: "My mind melded with the screen on this journey. I loved every last second of this experience."
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Series 'The Silent Sea'

Following the success of Squid Game, the show largely responsible for gathering a global interest in South Korean Netflix Originals, the streaming platform has debuted a teaser for its upcoming series The Silent Sea. The sci-fi mystery thriller series is adapted from the short film The Sea of Tranquility directed...
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Seals Reclaim the Open Seas in Animated 'Seal Team' Movie Trailer

"Let's see if we can take down a few of those sharks." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an animated comedy called Seal Team, a fun take on the Navy SEALs but about actual seals trying to fight back against sharks and whales. "Jaws will drop!" Ha ha ha. After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a wacky "Seal Team" to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. Quinn and his squad of misfit recruits will stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea. The ensemble voice cast features J.K. Simmons as Claggart, with Kristen Schaal, Patrick Warburton, Dolph Lundgren, Sharlto Copley, Matthew Rhys, Richard Steven Horvitz, Catherine Taber, and Jessie T. Usher as Quinn. Yeah this looks like some harmless fun, but it doesn't look that smart or original overall. It'll be out on Netflix soon, maybe a nice casual watch sometime.
MOVIES
First Showing

Lucy Hale & Nicholas Gonzalez in Desert Survival Film 'Borrego' Trailer

"If we keep walking this way, we're going to die." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for Borrego, a desert survival thriller from filmmaker Jesse Harris. Borrego follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. She must fight for her survival when she's kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. The title is a reference to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (see Google Maps) located in California near San Diego. Lucy Hale stars as Elly, with a cast including Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, & Olivia Trujillo. This trailer reminds me of No Country for Old Men in many ways, with a similar on-the-run in a desert vibe.
MOVIES

