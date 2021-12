In my opinion, many people know how difficult it is to stick to a diet. I have found that you can exercise five times a week, but if you’re not eating right, all that exercise isn’t going to do much. For many people, breakfast is the most important meal, it sets the tone for the day so why not start with something delicious, but also healthy like pancakes or waffles?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO