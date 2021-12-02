ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: A Handshake Turns into a Monster in 'Hand in Hand' Short

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handshake. A simple, peaceful gesture. We all know how to do it (I hope?). But can a handshake turn into something evil? Maybe it can. Hand in Hand is a hilarious 3-minute comedy short from Swiss filmmaker Ennio Ruschetti. There's an impressive amount of storytelling in this in less than...

www.firstshowing.net

First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Making of 'Jaws' Stage Play 'The Shark is Broken'

"Do you really think they're going to be talking about this in 40 years?" Okay, yes this isn't a film, but it's close enough! The Shark is Broken is a stage play, currently on West End in London, about the making of Spielberg's Jaws (1975). So it's a play about making one of the best films of all-time? I want to see it!! Set on a boat in 1974 - shooting has stalled. The lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth… Ian Shaw stars as his father Robert Shaw. He is joined by Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss (reprising the role he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019), and Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider. The play actually got GREAT reviews, which should be more than enough to convince you to book a ticket to London and catch it before the run is over.
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for D.J. Caruso's 1850 Romance Film 'Redeeming Love'

"You have no idea who she is!" Universal Pictures has debuted the second trailer for the film Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis co-star as Angel and Michael, the two young lovers are the center of this story of love against all odds, as they connect despite their differences. Opening in early 2022 in theaters. "Redeeming Love shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal." The ensemble cast also includes Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Livi Birch, Eric Dane, Brandon Auret, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Josh Taylor. This looks like a passionate story of true love, but the religious aspects seem overwhelming. Enough to turn me away from wanting to watch this.
MOVIES
First Showing

Shot-on-Video Sci-Fi Horror 80s Throwback 'Forgotten Trash' Trailer

"When I'm done with you, no one will remember who you are." Retro Video Pictures has debuted a trailer for Forgotten Trash, a wacky 80s throwback indie creation made by filmmaker Brandon Espana. A film graduate stumbles across an alien in the woods who convinces him to help with an intergalactic television show. In it, the alien travels from planet to planet torturing and killing its inhabitants. Rather than adding digital effects, Espana shot the movie on a MiniDV camcorder then transferred it to VHS to get the grainy visuals. It plays like a genuine relic rather than a pastiche of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia. "I wasn't trying to make something self-referential," he explains. "It was always intended to be a straightforward, low-budget genre movie that draws influence from '70s and early '80s regional horror." The indie film stars Connor McDonald and Steve Kasan. "Clocking in at just shy of an hour, Forgotten Trash is a brisk throwback to the halcyon days of VHS." Accompanied by the ghastly short The Apparition & Ms. Delware. Take a look.
MOVIES
#Shorts#Handshake#Swiss#Vimeo Staff Picks#Instagram#Vfx#Das Alte Lager
First Showing

Birds on a Journey in Bosnian Animated Movie 'Birds Like Us' Trailer

"Let's show them what they can be…" Lionsgate has debuted an official US trailer for the animated movie Birds Like Us, the very first Bosnian full-length computer animated feature. It originally premiered at a few animation festivals back in 2017, but is only just now getting a release in early 2022. The story follows a group of birds on a journey where they try to find a better life for themselves and the ones they love. In the land of Birdabad, a treebound community in the middle of a vast desert, a society of flightless birds is ruled by a tyrannous leader and his carnivore crew. The fruit-eating birds unthinkingly swap their eggs to survive. But one young couple, Huppu & Hassan, are determined to defy the system and save their rare chick from this terrible fate… It's described as "part comedy, part political allegory." The ensemble voice cast features Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, Khalid Abdalla, Jim Broadbent, Sheridan Smith, Kevin Bishop, Christopher Villiers, Ella Smith, Michele Austin, and Jay Villiers. I quite like that this doesn't look like every other animated movie, even if it does all seem a bit strange, it has some unique style. Check it out.
MOVIES
First Showing

Seals Reclaim the Open Seas in Animated 'Seal Team' Movie Trailer

"Let's see if we can take down a few of those sharks." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an animated comedy called Seal Team, a fun take on the Navy SEALs but about actual seals trying to fight back against sharks and whales. "Jaws will drop!" Ha ha ha. After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a wacky "Seal Team" to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. Quinn and his squad of misfit recruits will stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea. The ensemble voice cast features J.K. Simmons as Claggart, with Kristen Schaal, Patrick Warburton, Dolph Lundgren, Sharlto Copley, Matthew Rhys, Richard Steven Horvitz, Catherine Taber, and Jessie T. Usher as Quinn. Yeah this looks like some harmless fun, but it doesn't look that smart or original overall. It'll be out on Netflix soon, maybe a nice casual watch sometime.
MOVIES
First Showing

Lucy Hale & Nicholas Gonzalez in Desert Survival Film 'Borrego' Trailer

"If we keep walking this way, we're going to die." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for Borrego, a desert survival thriller from filmmaker Jesse Harris. Borrego follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. She must fight for her survival when she's kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. The title is a reference to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (see Google Maps) located in California near San Diego. Lucy Hale stars as Elly, with a cast including Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, & Olivia Trujillo. This trailer reminds me of No Country for Old Men in many ways, with a similar on-the-run in a desert vibe.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Jóhannsson's 'Last and First Men' Doc Experience

"We can help you… and we need your help." Metrograph has unveiled the official US trailer for Last and First Men, an experimental documentary made by the late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival just before the pandemic took over, and has been waiting to be released ever since. It's the only feature film directed by iconic Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who made this before he died in 2018. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton. This feature is a repackaged version of the video Jóhannsson made for his concerts, inspired by Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik" about these oddly shaped war monuments. It was shot on 16mm B&W film by the Norwegian cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (DP on the films Victoria, Rams, Shelley, Wendy). The Tilda narration is based on text from Olaf Stapledon's book "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future". I flipped for this when I had the chance to watch it on the big screen at Berlinale, writing in my review: "My mind melded with the screen on this journey. I loved every last second of this experience."
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
First Showing

New Trailer for Stop-Motion Horror Short 'The Bones' or 'Los Huesos'

Discover the origins of stop-motion animation! Mubi has unveiled a new trailer for the peculiar stop-motion animated short film from Chile titled Los Huesos, or The Bones. We wrote about this once before, when the teaser trailer debuted just before the film's premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Mubi will now be launching The Bones, which runs 14 minutes in total, streaming online this December. Ari Aster executive produced the Chilean short The Bones, a playfully eerie, fictitious account of the first stop-motion animated film. "Shot on a 16mm Bolex, the short is a fictitious account of the world's first stop-motion animated film. Dated 1901 and [then] excavated in 2021 as Chile drafts a new Constitution, the footage documents a ritual performed by a girl who appears to use human corpses. Emerging in the ritual are Diego Portales and Jaime Guzmán, central figures in the construction of authoritarian and oligarchic Chile." It features music by Tim Fain, a Philip Glass collaborator and exquisite violinist. This looks super creepy! Yet also quite fascinating.
MOVIES
First Showing

Mind-Bending Assassination Legal Thriller 'Who is Amos Otis?' Trailer

"Their anger is a powerful weapon." Gravitas has unveiled a trailer for a "mind-bending political thriller" titled Who is Amos Otis?, arriving on VOD at the end of the year. This searing thriller is in the spirit of The Twilight Zone and based on a Pulitzer Prize-nominated play. "If you are wondering how fiction could read like our current reality, this is the story for you." After assassinating the President, Amos Otis pleads self-defense and must convince the jury that America was not only under attack by its unhinged ruler - but that his actions saved the country and the world. Inspired by "the daily barrage of headlines & tweets that fueled the dangerously expanding divide among Americans. We are a nation hurtling toward civil war - divided by race, class, culture and religion not seen since the days of Gettysburg… The stakes for our country were too high to do nothing." Indeed. Starring Josh Katawick, Rico Reid, Michael G. Bath, Christine Brunner, Derek Snow, Mike Dennis, and Peggy Allen. This film looks quite compelling, I must admit.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Felt Stop-Motion Short Film 'The Visit' Made by Morrie Tan

"Every time I'm here, I constantly think of what I would say to you or tell you…" Another excellent stop-motion animated short film to watch. The Visit is an emotional short made by a Singaporean filmmaker named Morrie Tan, telling the story of her own visits to a prison to meet her father. Month after month, Ting makes a solo trip to visit her father in prison, talking only through a glass panel in his windowless cell. She is determined to not let anything separate him from her and the realities of the world despite having to shoulder her emotional burdens alone. Featuring the voices of Judee Tan and Huang Jia Qiang. It's only 8 minutes and is another fine example of how animation can be used to tell any kind of story. The filmmaker explains that the film is "a story of longing and reconciliation for a family, and a love letter from a daughter to her father." This is a rather somber film overall, but the honesty makes it all the worthwhile. View below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for 'Mr. Saturday Night' Doc About 'Saturday Night Fever'

"Robert was pitching this 'little disco movie.'" HBO has debuted a full trailer for the film Mr. Saturday Night, another documentary that's part of the outstanding Music Box series of doc films this fall. It already premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival. This is the next one to launch on HBO Max following Listening to Kenny G and DMX: Don't Try to Understand. Mr. Saturday Night is directed by the filmmaker also behind this year's Gordon Parks doc A Choice Of Weapons. The intro from DOC NYC: "The style. The fashion. The moves. Saturday Night Fever left an indelible stamp on our cultural memory of the 1970s—and there was one man behind it all. Robert Stigwood, a producer impresario, best known for managing the Bee Gees [and Cream], took the swagger of a Bay Ridge, Brooklyn disco, and brought it to the big screen. Although the film's popularity sent his career on a meteoric rise, Stigwood's star-making prowess couldn't guarantee a lifetime of success." It's always so fascinating to hear stories about what really happened behind the scenes.
MOVIES
First Showing

Awesome First Look Teaser for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

"I missed you, too!" Sony has surprisingly dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, now officially titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One. And yes, it's a two-parter! Chris Miller on Twitter: "It's true, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is Part One of two films. Me, Phil Lord, [the three directors], and an incredible crew are working on both films simultaneously!" In this sequel, an epic adventure will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Miles Morales across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen. Plus Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac (as "Spider-Man 2099" / Miguel O'Hara), but that's all they've named so far. This is a seriously AWESOME first look. Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best comic book movies ever made, and I am anxious this sequel won't be as good, but this is the kind of tease that makes me feel like they might just pull it off. I can't wait to see more.
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Martha De Laurentiis Dies: ‘Hannibal’ And ‘Red Dragon’ Producer Was 67

Martha De Laurentiis, an American film and TV producer and wife of Dino De Laurentiis, died early in the morning of December 4 after a long battle with cancer. “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector,” her daughter Dina De Laurentiis told Deadline today. “A treasured wife, mother, and grandmother, and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector – of creative people on the movies and television she loved. She put family first, but got up every...
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

'The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion' Documentary Film Official Trailer

"If we find something, they need to understand how dangerous this could be…" Discovery has debuted the official trailer for the documentary film The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, which is now available to stream on discovery+ (as of today - December 2nd). You've probably heard about these balloon bombs, but there's finally a film about them! Between 1944 and 1945 during World War II, the Japanese launched more than 9,000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific, resulting in six deaths in Oregon. The "Fu-Go" bombs, as they were known, reached as far east as Indiana and as far south as Texas, but only 300 have ever been found, leaving potentially thousands of bombs scattered across the country. In this film, for the first time ever, an investigation is launched into the hidden history, along with a high-tech hunt for the unexploded remnants. For more info on these WWII bombs, there's also a short doc Blind Bombing, Filmed by a Bat and this YouTube video. This looks like half is a history lesson, the other half is "MythBusters" style testing.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS

