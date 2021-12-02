ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Trailer for Stop-Motion Horror Short 'The Bones' or 'Los Huesos'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the origins of stop-motion animation! Mubi has unveiled a new trailer for the peculiar stop-motion animated short film from Chile titled Los Huesos, or The Bones. We wrote about this once before, when the teaser trailer debuted just before the film's premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Mubi will...

First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
MOVIES
IGN

Wired Shut: Watch the Intense Trailer for This Horror Thriller Movie

A disillusioned famous novelist, unable to talk while recovering in his remote mountain home from major reconstructive jaw surgery, is exposed to a life-threatening secret when he receives an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter. Wired Shut, directed by Alexander Sharp, arrives on Digital and VOD on November 30, 2021.
MOVIES
First Showing

Christine Nyland & Jacob A. Ware in Horror 'An Unquiet Grave' Trailer

"There isn't any right or wrong, there's just what happens." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror drama An Unquiet Grave, which is arriving on VOD starting in January after a streaming run on Shudder earlier this year. The film originally premiered at the 2020 Nightstream Film Festival last year, and was one of the most buzzed about films showing there. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister to return with him to the site of the accident and perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. "An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don't take responsibility for our own healing." Starring Jacob A. Ware & Christine Nyland. This looks like Pet Sematary lite but about reviving a wife not a few dead pets.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Philip Glass
First Showing

Red Band Trailer for Vulgar Stop-Motion Holiday Series 'Santa Inc.'

"She has ideas, but can she really be the face of Christmas?" HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for Santa Inc., a new "adult" stop-motion animated series arriving on HBO Max this holiday season. "Out with the old, in with the elf." An elf working in Santa's Workshop in the North Pole dreams of becoming Santa Claus someday. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. Sarah Silverman voices Candy Smalls, and the voice cast also includes Seth Rogen (as Santa Claus), Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Nicholas Braun, Craig Robinson, Joel Kim Booster, and Maria Bamford. One of the newest productions from Seth Rogen's company Point Grey Pictures. This looks like good holiday fun! And also a nice companion to all the animated Christmas classics of the past. "…And to all a kick ass night!"
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

New Trailer For SING 2

SING 2 – In Theaters December 22. This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Terrifying Horror Short 'Stay Pretty, No Pity' with Maria Ozawa

"Pretty, pretty, pretty…" Who's up for something creepy? Stay Pretty, No Pity is a horror short made by filmmaker Wilco C. Rullens, starring Maria Ozawa as a young woman haunted by a strange Japanese ghost. The 11-minute short is a proof of concept for a full feature, if enough people are excited about it. "If a ghost shows herself to you in the mirror and asks: 'Do you want to stay pretty?' What would your answer be?" The short is based on the Japanese folklore of Oiwa Yotsuya (Yotsuya Kaidan). A true story from the Edo period, it told of a samurai that had his beautiful wife killed because she became deformed, only to be haunted by her vision until he went insane and killed himself. Now hundreds of years later, Yotsuya is back! Out to punish more ugly characters by recruiting the pretty. Scary. And also a cautionary tale about beauty, but strangely this short doesn't seem to deal with that at all. Does she learn any lessons? Not really… This plays a bit like Ringu meets any other urban legend involving a mirror, featuring one freaky Japanese ghost.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Epix shares first trailer for sci-fi horror series From

Epix has released the first trailer and images from the upcoming sci-fi horror series From which centres on a town in middle America that traps all who enter, and its inhabitants who live in fear of the threats of the surrounding forest; take a look here…. The series unravels the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitges Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#The Bones#Short Film#Chilean#State#European#North American
horrorsociety.com

Deskpop Entertainment acquires Jamie Bernadette horror ASH AND BONE

After a strong festival run with wins and nominations from around the world, director Harley Wallen’s “Ash and Bone” has been picked up for distribution by upcoming horror label Deskpop Entertainment for a future theatrical and home entertainment now. The deal was negotiated by Cyfuno Ventures, sales agent for the...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer: Indie horror anthology “MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET”

It’s the latest from the pseudonymous director of BEASTER DAY: HERE COMES PETER COTTONHELL, KINKY KONG, PLAY-MATE OF THE APES and many others. Gravitas Ventures will release MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET on VOD and digital platforms January 4. Written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus, it stars Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Butler. The synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora box that can’t be closed.”
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive comments, plus trailer & poster: New horror omnibus “UNDERNEATH: AN ANTHOLOGY OF TERROR”

The grassroots feature is making its way around the festival circuit, and a sequel is already in the works. Filmmaker John Nicol tells RUE MORGUE, “UNDERNEATH: AN ANTHOLOGY OF TERROR is a collection of sinister tales bound together by a handful of narrative vignettes. My goal was to reinvigorate all things creepy, a platform to bring scary back. In addition to the theme, we were all cognizant of the amount of fear we tried to establish.
MOVIES
