NASHVILLE - Jeremy Swayman had never been to Nashville before. But you can bet after his stellar showing on Thursday night, he'll be itching to get back to the Music City. The 23-year-old netminder made a career-high 42 saves to pick up his - and the Bruins' - first shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

