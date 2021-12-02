OTM Open Thread 12/2: It is Thursday

I know you are all frustrated. I know you are all sick of watching this team lose game after game after game. By next week, it will be a full calendar year since this football team has won a game. I know the back-to-back timeouts and general passive playcalling from...
Week 12 of the college football season brings another nice slate of games. Several SEC teams are playing FCS competition this weekend, but there are a couple of playoff elimination games. Below I have highlighted a few games worth watching. 1.) Michigan State vs. Ohio State — As strange as...
Once a year, the Detroit Lions are ensured to grab the national spotlight, and it looks like the stars might actually be aligning. Jared Goff may return (which is somehow good news), Justin Fields is out, and Matt Nagy might soon be out for good. The Bears have more wins, but they seem to be the team trending in the wrong direction.
It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase... This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion. The rules are still the same... Quick rundown of...
After securing a big comeback win against Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) are back in action on Tuesday afternoon against the No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-0 overall, 0-0 American). The Coogs jumped out to a...
It’s Week 12 of the NFL and we’re reaching the final month of the season. Teams are trying to make their final playoff pushes, as both divisional battles and Wild Card races heat up. Last chances to make adjustments to the team to establish dominance, or maybe even get the first win of they year if you’re a certain team. I won’t name names, though.
The 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles have won three of four games, and have legitimate playoff aspirations, while their Week 12 opponent, the 3-7 New York Giants, are in disarray after an embarrassing Week 11 loss on national television preceded the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Still, this is a game...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Indianapolis as they are set to play the Colts in Week 12 action. The Bucs (7-3) are coming off a victory against the New York Giants while Indianapolis (6-5) is hot right now, winning five of their last six games. Enjoy the game and...
Seahawks (3-7) at Football Team (4-6) Looking at the stats tells me Seattle shouldn’t win this game. They are #31 in offense vs WFT’s #26, and #21 in defense to WFT #8. Lots of that #31 in offense has come from, not a very good OL and some skill players being hurt, most notably Wilson. If Wilson is back, this will be a better game than it looks on paper. If not, the Seahawks are likely cooked, and will be picking in the top 5 next spring.
The Panthers and Hurricanes are both in slate-breaking spots. How should you look to stack them tonight? The Daily Deke breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Deke is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play,...
NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
TUCSON, Arizona – The Arizona men's basketball program has announced that Thursday's Pac-12 opener at home against Washington has been postponed due to recent COVID-19 impacts within the Washington program. The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game. Fans with...
This is my final article of the week, and I’m ready to go out with a bang. I’ve been close to blinking a GPP a few times this season, but I have an excellent feeling about this slate. There’s a lot to discuss, though, so let’s go ahead and break it down!
Thursday's show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs' columnist Olin Buchanan shared his latest edition of Heisman Watch of the 2021 football season. At the bottom of the hour, our QB1 Stephen McGee joined to share his thoughts on the Ags disappointing loss to LSU on Saturday. To...
In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
You’re looking at Dontaie Allen’s Kyrie 5 ‘Spongebob’ shoes he wore in Monday night’s win over Central Michigan. Matt Jones is wearing the same shoes, probably, while hosting today’s edition of the Kentucky Sports Radio radio show. He and Ryan Lemond are live with Shannon The Dude running the board to talk all things Cats from 10 to noon. We’ll likely hear an update on the tree situation in Lexington too. Tune in.
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Comments / 0