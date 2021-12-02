ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

President Biden Visits DCTC

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit spotlights importance of technical programs in infrastructure development. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. visited the Rosemount campus of Dakota County Technical College (DCTC) Tuesday afternoon, November 30, 2021. The U.S. president spoke for about 30 minutes in the college’s Heavy Duty Truck Technology (HDTT) area, focusing on the benefits of...

