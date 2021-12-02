President Biden Visits DCTC

WHAT’S IN A NAME? To crudely paraphrase Shakespeare, that which we call a bill can smell more or less sweet depending on its name. President Joe Biden started his party’s journey to christening his 2021 legislative agenda in late March, when he outlined an infrastructure pitch that we initially pegged at more than $2 trillion. He followed that a month later with a social policy package originally estimated at $1.8 trillion. As those twin pillars went through the tortured fits and starts of what became a “two-track approach” (name one, for the process) to unite moderates and progressives behind both proposals, the infrastructure bill became known as “BIF,” an acronym for “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework” (name two). That Beltway-centric acronym persisted among reporters, not to mention some lawmakers and aides, long after the F became a B (bill) and even an L (law), despite not exactly rolling off the tongue. The White House itself went with Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

