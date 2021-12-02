Valais Rye Walliserbrot (Switzerland) 2nd Time - The Rye Baker by Stanley Ginsberg

If you’re a whiskey fan, it’s very likely you’ve tasted something from Alberta Distillers Limited before and perhaps not realized it. This distillery, located in Calgary, has been making whisky (remember, Canadians spell it without the “e”) since 1946, and has been owned by Beam Suntory since the late ‘80s (just Beam Inc. at the time, pre-Suntory acquisition). The distillery produces its own brands, one of which is the focus of this review, but it’s also the source of some well-known, high-end rye whiskey bottled here in the US. The most popular is WhistlePig, the Vermont distillery that uses Alberta...
