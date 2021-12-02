ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal - Cristiano Ronaldo Goal - Nice Move And Finish

By Neil Andrew
 1 day ago

Manchester United have taken a 2-1 lead at Old Trafford against Arsenal through Cristiano Ronaldo and you can see the goal here.

It was a well made and well finished as Ronaldo swept home Marcus Rashford's cross.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Manchester United have equalised at Old Trafford against Arsenal through Portugal international Bruno Fernandes and you can watch the goal here.

United trailed through a bizarre goal scored by Emile Smith Rowe with David De Gea laying injured on the turf.

Fernandes' equaliser was a good goal created by Brazilian Fred on the left where he cut the ball back for the Portuguese to finish sharply past Aaron Ramsdale.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal have taken the lead with a bizarre goal from Emile Smith Rowe in the match with Manchester United at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.

A corner was swung in from the right and De Gea was caught by his own player, Brazilian Fred.

De Gea clearly in some discomfort was laying down facing away from the action when the ball found it's way to Smith Rowe outside the box.

As the midfielder volleys the ball towards goal with his left foot De Gea remains prone on the turf and the ball flies into the back of the net.

It looked like referee Martin Atkinson had blown to stop play but when the replay was slowed down, it was clear that he hadn't.

After a few minutes of confusion, the goal was eventually given after a VAR review and Arsenal are currently one goal to the good.

The goal is surely going to infuriate interim manager Michael Carrick, his coaching staff and United supporters.

It is another example of where football never ceases to amaze as these bizarre incidents occur.

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Spain manager Luis Enrique at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo apparently wants Spain boss Luis Enrique, formerly of Barcelona where he had great success, to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. That is the latest from Sky Sports, with United expected to consider Enrique as a possible replacement shortly after sacking Solskjaer. The Norwegian’s job...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho goals seal last-16 spot

Manchester United moved into the Champions League last 16 thanks to two late goals against Villarreal in Michael Carrick's first game as caretaker manager. Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his record of scoring in every game in this season's competition when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 78th minute, after Fred had dispossessed Etienne Capoue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Rio Ferdinand Has His Say On The Debate Between Jamie Carragher And Roy Keane As The Former Manchester United And Liverpool Players Make Up On Twitter

Super Sunday was full of drama and it wasn't on the pitch. In the Sky Sports studio, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane had an heated debate about Michael Carrick dropping Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United caretaker manager made a huge call prior to Sunday's match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

LFCTR writers predict their scores for the midweek Premier League games. Who will come out on top in the Merseyside derby as under pressure Rafael Benitez faces his old club? Will Michael Carrick guide Manchester to three decent results in a row against top four rivals Arsenal? Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make it 3 out of 3 against title favourites Manchester City?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo in focus as Manchester United forward passes 800 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo typically grabbed the headlines as his brace in a 3-2 victory for Manchester United over Arsenal on Thursday saw him surpass 800 career goals.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been the focus of plenty of attention of late, with debate over what role he will play in the side under incoming manager Ralf Rangnick.The Portuguese was named on the bench for United’s previous game against Chelsea but was recalled as caretaker manager Michael Carrick oversaw his final game before handing over to Rangnick.Here, the PA news agency analyses his performance.PressingThis is the area where discussion has been most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800th career goal as United win in front of Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo's double, which included his 800th career goal, inspired Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford. Watched from the stands by new interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who has been granted his permit to begin work at United, the hosts found themselves behind early on after Emile Smith Rowe's controversial opener (13).
PREMIER LEAGUE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ronaldo reaches 800 career goals as United beats Arsenal 3-2

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 career goals with a double that secured Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, as interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his new team triumph from the stands. A lot has changed at Old Trafford since United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Arsenal score: Ronaldo nets 800th goal as Michael Carrick resigns from club after win

Manchester United picked up a 3-2 victory in an absolute belter that featured Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 800th goal for club and country and Michael Carrick leaving the club immediately after the final whistle following his lame duck caretaker managerial spell as Ralf Rangnick prepares to take over. For Arsenal, it was a missed opportunity to break into the top four after West Ham's draw with Brighton but they put up quite the fight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo flashed his credentials to incoming manager Ralf Rangnick in win over Arsenal

There's a new boss at Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick already knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is still the main man. Who knows how Rangnick's six-month stint as interim manager at Old Trafford will ultimately turn out, but two goals from Ronaldo -- the 800th and 801st of his career -- in a 3-2 win against Arsenal proved that he simply cannot be overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary successor.
MLS
