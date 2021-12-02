ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

By Canes Country
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Hurricanes (15-5-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-14-1) Welcome to December. The Hurricanes will open this month looking to get back on track after November...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc7ny.com

NHL reschedules one of Ottawa Senators' three games postponed by COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- The NHL has rescheduled one of the Ottawa Senators' three games that were postponed this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The league said Friday that Ottawa's game at New Jersey originally scheduled for Tuesday night will take place Dec. 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings vs. Hurricanes, 11/20

SOG: LAK – 42 CAR – 20 PP: LAK – 0/4 CAR – 0/2. 1. CAR – Seth Jarvis (4) – (Sebastian Aho, Tony DeAngelo) – 3:00. 2. LAK – Blake Lizotte (1) – (Brendan Lemieux, Alex Edler) – 4:38. 3. CAR – Derek Stepan (3) – (Jordan Martinook, Brady...
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Hurricanes | Nov. 24

But when Larsson met with the post-game media, he was all business on protecting against goals when explaining what earned Sunday's victory. "We focused on the defensive side of the puck," Larsson said. "We did a lot of things right that we have not been doing. [Philipp Grubauer] played unreal in net and we scored on our chances.
NHL
Reuters

Avalanche rally to defeat Senators in Ottawa's first game since Nov. 14

Cale Makar had two goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 in Denver on Monday night. Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal for Colorado late in the third period, and Mikko Rantanen, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored. Andre Burakovsky had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 15 shots.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Bear
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Tony Deangelo
Union Democrat

Sharks' Dahlen out vs. Ottawa Senators, could miss more games

SAN JOSE — Forward Jonathan Dahlen will miss his second straight game Wednesday with an upper-body injury and could be out for the remainder of the Sharks' homestand. Dahlen was hurt in Saturday's game at SAP Center with the Washington Capitals and missed the Sharks' 2-1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. He will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and is questionable for Friday when the Sharks play the Toronto Maple Leafs on the final date of a four-game homestand.
NHL
canescountry.com

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-1) at Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-4) The conclusion of a season-long road trip is coming to an end for the Carolina Hurricanes today as they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at 3:30pm. The NHL did the Canes zero favors with the ridiculous schedule that saw them fly across country (on Thanksgiving nonetheless) to play a game less than 48 hours after their previous match-up. This is a unheard of travel requirement during the regular season but that can’t stop the team from showing up for a big divisional contest.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Ottawa Senators: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, California) Senators: 4 - 13 - 1 (9 pts) Kings: 8 - 8 - 3 (19 pts) Led by the veterans, Anze Kopitar tallied the eventual game-winning goal off of a power play one-timer while Jonathan Quick shut down every opportunity the Senators had, recording his 55th career shutout in a 2-0 win.
NHL
canescountry.com

Hurricanes vs. Capitals: Game Preview and Hub

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC. This afternoon’s game is a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals and Hurricanes have been trading the number one and two spots for quite some time; currently they’re tied with 31 points each, with the Hurricanes having the edge because of having fewer games played.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
NHL

Senators edge Hurricanes to end six-game slide

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Anton Forsberg made an NHL career-high 47 saves to help the Ottawa Senators end a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday. Alex Formenton scored twice, Josh Norris broke a tie in the third period, and Tyler Ennis...
NHL
NBC Sports

Draymond makes history in win vs. Suns with unique stat line

Draymond Green is certainly one of a kind. The Warriors forward is one of the more unique players in the NBA, as highlighted by his historic stat line in Golden State's 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Home Game Against Ottawa Senators Rescheduled to December 6

Originally, the New Jersey Devils were to play the Ottawa Senators on November 16. That game and two other Senators games this week were postponed by the National Hockey League due to the sheer number of Senators players and staff in the COVID-19 protocol. This afternoon, the National Hockey League announced that they have found a new date for the Devils’ home game against Ottawa, and it is really soon. This game has been officially re-scheduled for Monday, December 6 at 7 PM ET.
NHL
Rocky Top Talk

Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. North Carolina

Tennessee didn’t have it on Saturday against Villanova. The good news — if there is any — is an immediate chance to put it behind them today. The Volunteers will take on North Carolina today in what should be another tough game. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN...
TENNESSEE STATE
themackreport.com

Game 14 Lineup: Merrimack vs. Union

Merrimack and Union will play a non-conference game today at Lawler Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. Today’s game will be broadcast on College Sports Live. I will not have live coverage of today’s game. I have a peewee tournament game to coach at 4:30. But, I’m going to watch the game on video later this evening and will have our regular postgame coverage up, just later than usual.
NHL
NBC Washington

How to Watch Washington Capitals Vs. Carolina Hurricanes

How to watch Capitals vs. Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you tuned into Washington's Friday night matchup vs. the Florida Panthers, you got your money's worth. An Alex Ovechkin hat trick -- the 28th of his legendary career -- elevated the Capitals to their second straight win.
NHL
stateoftheu.com

GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!. Following a pretty catastrophic loss to the rival Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, a loss that cost Athletic Director Blake James his job, the Canes return home to Hard Rock Stadium for senior night and an ACC Coastal matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Florida A&M

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Watsco Center on Sunday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (2-1, No. 89 Kenpom) is coming off a 68-66 win at FAU while Florida A&M (1-1, No. 289 Kenpom) lost 67-57 at Kansas State in their only game against a D-I opponent thus far. The Hurricanes have three players averaging in double figures led by SG Kameron McGusty (20.7), SG Isaiah Wong (15.0) and PF Anthony Walker (11.3), who has been coming off the bench to do his work. McGusty has been on a terror to start the season and is among the nation's leaders in free throws attempts (31) while third in the ACC in scoring. Wong, a Preseason All-ACC pick, is searching for a breakout game after averaging 17.1 points a game last season and pouring in 40 points in an exhibition game. McGusty and Wong are one of the top backcourt duos in the ACC, but the Hurricanes will need more contributions in the frontcourt, notably on the defensive end and with rebounding as Miami is the only team in the ACC who has been outrebounded (minus-3.3 per game) this season. Florida A&M looks to get its scoring inside the arc or at the free-throw line while ranking 352nd in 3-point percentage (20.0), only slightly behind Miami's 24.5, which ranks 324th (out of 358). The Rattlers have held opponents to 42.9-percent shooting inside the arc, which ranks 52nd.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy