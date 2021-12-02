Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups and Game Discussion

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Watsco Center on Sunday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (2-1, No. 89 Kenpom) is coming off a 68-66 win at FAU while Florida A&M (1-1, No. 289 Kenpom) lost 67-57 at Kansas State in their only game against a D-I opponent thus far. The Hurricanes have three players averaging in double figures led by SG Kameron McGusty (20.7), SG Isaiah Wong (15.0) and PF Anthony Walker (11.3), who has been coming off the bench to do his work. McGusty has been on a terror to start the season and is among the nation's leaders in free throws attempts (31) while third in the ACC in scoring. Wong, a Preseason All-ACC pick, is searching for a breakout game after averaging 17.1 points a game last season and pouring in 40 points in an exhibition game. McGusty and Wong are one of the top backcourt duos in the ACC, but the Hurricanes will need more contributions in the frontcourt, notably on the defensive end and with rebounding as Miami is the only team in the ACC who has been outrebounded (minus-3.3 per game) this season. Florida A&M looks to get its scoring inside the arc or at the free-throw line while ranking 352nd in 3-point percentage (20.0), only slightly behind Miami's 24.5, which ranks 324th (out of 358). The Rattlers have held opponents to 42.9-percent shooting inside the arc, which ranks 52nd.

