Autism Prevalence is Now 1 in 44, Signifying the Eighth Increase in Prevalence Rates Reported by the CDC Since 2000. IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Community in Action (TACA) shared the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, autism prevalence has taken another jump in the wrong direction. A once rare disability in 1970 at 1 to 2 in every 10,000 U.S. children has continued to rise to 1 in 44 U.S. children. Since 2000, this is the eighth increase in the autism prevalence rate as released by the CDC in their "Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network" (ADDM) report.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO