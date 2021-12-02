Janet Yellen: US to breach its debt limit by December 15

Janet Yellen calls for agreement in digital dollar creation. Creating and developing a central bank digital currency have become a topic of great importance among countries worldwide. Although some are still putting in the work in creation, others are across the finish line. With China still firmly in the lead in terms of top countries, the United States has also been looking into creating a digital dollar. Regarding creating a digital dollar, Janet Yellen, the secretary of the United States Treasury, has said that all participants must agree.

