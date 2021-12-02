ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 200 Santas Will Be Skiing Down Sunday River’s Slopes This Weekend

By Jeff Parsons
 3 days ago
Sunday River is holding their 21st annual Santa Sunday charity event, where over 200 people dressed as Santa Claus will ski down Broadway trail at the same time. Money raised will benefit the River Fund Maine, whose mission is to bring the community together to uplift youth in the greater Bethel...

