ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA astronauts complete spacewalk postponed due to debris risk

By Ayushi Agarwal
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZyOg_0dCbOLzY00

Two NASA astronauts completed an hours-long spacewalk on Thursday morning that was earlier postponed due to a risk of space debris.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron left the hatch at 6:15 a.m. EST and successfully conducted a spacewalk that lasted 6 hours and 32 minutes to replace a faulty antenna.

The duo replaced "a degrading SASA unit with a spare onboard," NASA tweeted.

The spacewalk ended at 12:47 p.m. EST with both the astronauts back in the hatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgegH_0dCbOLzY00
NASA via Reuters - PHOTO: Astronauts conduct a spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna on the International Space Station (ISS), Dec. 2, 2021.

The astronauts also conducted "get-ahead tasks" during their spacewalk, NASA tweeted.

"It was awesome," Barron said about the first spacewalk of her career.

The spacewalk was scheduled for Tuesday morning but was delayed hours before the stipulated start time after NASA got a "debris notification."

The source of the debris has not been confirmed yet.

MORE: NASA delays International Space Station spacewalk over debris risk

This spacewalk marked the 245th spacewalk for NASA and was a part of Expedition 66, a seven-member crew that will be in space till March 2022. It was Marshburn's fifth spacewalk, NASA said.

Comments / 1

Related
bizjournals

NASA awards $130 million to commercial space project from Blue Origin and ASU

NASA has awarded $415.6 million to three companies planning to build commercial-use space stations, including $130 million for Blue Origin which will build its space station with help from Arizona State University. Houston-based Nanoracks secured $160 million while Virginia's Northrop Grumman Systems secured $125.6 million for their respectively stations. These...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid worth nearly $5 billion will enter Earth’s orbit next week, NASA says

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" space rock bigger than the Eiffel Tower will enter Earth’s orbit next week, according to NASA. The egg-shaped asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, is 1,082 feet (330 meters) long and will break into Earth’s orbit traveling at 14,700 mph (23,700 km/h) on Saturday, Dec. 11. Thankfully for all of our weekend plans, the asteroid is expected to skim past Earth at some distance without making impact, but it will still be closer to us than it has been in 20 years.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Barron
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space station dodges space debris from decades-old Pegasus rocket

The International Space Station dodged a fragment of a decades-old rocket body early Friday morning, continuing a stretch of space debris threats to the orbiting laboratory. On Friday (Dec. 3) at around 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT), a Russian cargo ship docked to the International Space Station fired for a little under three minutes to lower the facility's orbit and ensure that it would pass safely by the debris, according to statements from NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Astronauts#Sasa#Reuters#Astromarshburn
The Independent

International Space Station forced to swerve away from stray piece of spacecraft

The International Space Station was forced to swerve away from a stray piece of spacecraft early on Friday.The floating lab had to take evasive measures to escape from a piece of a US launch vehicle, according to the head of Russia’s space agency.It is just the latest in a series of dangerous events that have seen astronauts forced to take measures to keep themselves safe from so-called space junk.Calls to monitor and regulate space debris, or space junk, have grown since Russia conducted an anti-satellite missile test last month. This generated a debris field in orbit that U.S. officials said would pose a hazard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Private habitats, not just the International Space Station, may be needed to get astronauts to Mars: report

Private space stations may end up being a key stepping stone on humanity's path to Mars. NASA aims to put astronauts on the moon in this decade and on the Red Planet in the 2030s. To help make these ambitious goals a reality, the agency is performing lots of research aboard the International Space Station (ISS) — monitoring astronaut health, behavior and performance on year-long orbital missions, for example, to better understand the effects of long-duration spaceflight on the human body and mind.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA ‘extra careful’ canceling spacewalk 2 weeks after Russia destroys satellite with missile

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said today the space agency was “being extra careful” in canceling a planned spacewalk today after notification that debris could threaten astronauts venturing outside the International Space Station. “We don’t know the answer to the question, ‘Is that debris field what caused the cancellation of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA picks Intuitive Machines for mission to visit a moon swirl

NASA once again selected a Houston-based company to launch a shipment of lunar science equipment, this time in 2024. Intuitive Machines will send four investigations to the moon in 2024 as part of the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to support human landings under the Artemis program, according to a Nov. 17 agency statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

NASA Picks Orbital Reef to Develop New Space Station

NASA has selected Orbital Reef as the successor to the International Space Station (ISS). Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, alongside Sierra Space, were picked by NASA to design a commercially owned and operated space station in low-Earth orbit (LEO). The move, announced Thursday, comes as NASA hopes to stimulate research and exploration before the retirement of the ISS, expected in 2030.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

465K+
Followers
119K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy