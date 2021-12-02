Hog farm planned near Continental

CONTINENTAL — The Brick Farm Swine, LLC has filed permits with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to install and operate a 6,000 head swine operation on its property neaer Continental.

An open house and public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Putnam County OSU Extension Office meeting room, 1206 E. Second St., Ottawa to hear about a proposed hog farm at 3391 road 16-C, Continental.

If approved the permit to install would be valid for two years and the permit to operate would be valid for five years and be subject to a review before it can be renewed.

According to documents filed the draft Permit to Install (PTI) proposes to construct one new swine finisher barn that would house 6,000 head of swine weighing 55 pounds or more.

The barn would have an eight-foot concrete pit located below the swine housing area and have a capacity of approximately 2.5 million gallons, providing approximately 556 days of storage.

A mortality compost barn is also proposed under the draft PTI and would provide approximately 6,750 cubic feet of storage for the composting process.

Within the draft Permit to Operate, a manure management plan is provided outlining different inspections and monitoring activities that must be completed by the facility.

Each year, approximately 1.64 million gallons of liquid manure and 18 tons of mortality compost would be generated.

All compost would be land applied annually on 65 acres under the control of the facility, with a crop rotation of corn grain, soybeans and wheat.

All the liquid manure will be distributed to other crop farmers on approximately 1,520 acres available to the facility. These acres will consist of corn grain, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa.

Those who can’t attend the public meeting can submit comments to lepp@agri.ohio.gov or the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting, 8995 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. You can also call them at 614-387-0470.

The deadline to comment is 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022.

