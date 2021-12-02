Mental Health Association in New Jersey Presents Two-Part Virtual Event With Screening Of "Orchestrating Change" and Online Panel Discussion
The Mental Health Association in New Jersey's 21st Annual Evening of Excellence will highlight “Orchestrating Change,” an award-winning documentary, featuring captivating individuals, beautiful music, and people who are living successfully with a diagnosis of mental illness. Inspiring audiences to celebrate the differences in all of us, this film helps to break...www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0