Mental Health Association in New Jersey Presents Two-Part Virtual Event With Screening Of "Orchestrating Change" and Online Panel Discussion

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- George Street Playhouse (GSP) announces "No People Like Show People" ticket pricing for theater industry members for its latest production, It's Only A Play by award-winning playwright and Broadway legend Terrence McNally. By using the code SHOWPPL, professionals in the theatre industry as well as theatre students and hobbyists can unlock a $15 ticket price ($10 ticket, plus $5 Facility Fee) for a limited number of select seats -- for any performance during the run. It’s Only A Play is co-directed by Kevin Cahoon and Colin Hanlon and takes to the stage on November 30, running through December 19, 2021.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO