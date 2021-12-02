Guardians Players Most Affected by MLB Lockout

Some of the Guardians top 20 prospects that are not on the 40-man roster currently and will be able to participate in the minor league season. Here are their rankings according to MLBpipleine:

(5) RHP Daniel Espino

(6) C Bo Naylor

(8) INF Angel Martinez

(9) RHP Gavin Williams

(10) LHP Logan T. Allen

(11) RHP Tanner Burns

(15) INF Aaron Bracho

(16) INF Carson Tucker

(17) RHP Peyton Battenfield

(18) LHP Doug Nikhazy

(19) OF Petey Halpin

(20) RHP Tommy Mace

Finally, a couple other items regarding the lockout. The MLB portion of the Rule 5 draft, scheduled for Dec. 9, has been postponed and will be made up at a later date. The minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft will still take place. The status of the upcoming international signing period that was scheduled to open on Jan. 15, remains uncertain.

