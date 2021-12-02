Guardians Players Most Affected by MLB Lockout
Some of the Guardians top 20 prospects that are not on the 40-man roster currently and will be able to participate in the minor league season. Here are their rankings according to MLBpipleine:
- (5) RHP Daniel Espino
- (6) C Bo Naylor
- (8) INF Angel Martinez
- (9) RHP Gavin Williams
- (10) LHP Logan T. Allen
- (11) RHP Tanner Burns
- (15) INF Aaron Bracho
- (16) INF Carson Tucker
- (17) RHP Peyton Battenfield
- (18) LHP Doug Nikhazy
- (19) OF Petey Halpin
- (20) RHP Tommy Mace
Finally, a couple other items regarding the lockout. The MLB portion of the Rule 5 draft, scheduled for Dec. 9, has been postponed and will be made up at a later date. The minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft will still take place. The status of the upcoming international signing period that was scheduled to open on Jan. 15, remains uncertain.
