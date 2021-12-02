ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This 3D Size Comparison Of The World's Tallest Buildings Will Make You Feel Very Small

digg.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

The Coolest Outdoor Playhouse Structures Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

The outdoor playhouse market has come a long way since many of us were kids. Maybe you remember a clunky plastic Little Tikes sitting in a daycare playground or a friend’s backyard (and yes, they’re very much still around). Playtime has gotten way more stylish recently with modern structures that everyone from Kourtney Kardashian’s kids to the Queen of England would enjoy.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

20 Men’s Robes That Will Make You Feel Like Royalty

Clothing has the power to tell people a lot about us. You may don a tailored black dinner jacket for a cocktail party because you want people to think that you value the classics; someone else who wants to look like the life of the party may opt for a printed one. Whatever you choose to wear, it communicates something about your personality and values. But what you wear at home is oftentimes even more telling than how you dress out in the wild. But wearing one of the best robes for men is an indication that you’re the ruler of...
APPAREL
lostcoastoutpost.com

Beaver Moon to Blood Moon: Tonight Will Feature the Longest Partial Eclipse in More Than 500 Years! Let’s Hope Humboldt is Lucky Enough to See It.

If by some sort of miracle, the clouds part and the moon is clearly visible late tonight/ early Friday morning, then Humboldt County residents will have the opportunity to view a significant celestial event — an almost total lunar eclipse will take place starting at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday and will reach its peak at about 1 a.m. on Friday.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

This 289-Foot Superyacht Has a Bonkers Asymmetrical Design—and It’s Up for Grabs

A lot of superyachts get called “striking,” but one particular 289-footer on the market is truly deserving of that descriptor. The singular steel vessel in question, which goes by the name of Asean Lady, has a distinctive asymmetrical silhouette that is just as commanding as her multimillion-dollar price tag. Penned by Ian Mitchell, the superyacht was built by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts and delivered in 2004. Her unusual shape was inspired by a traditional multi-hull sailing vessel known as a Proa. Crafted from bamboo, this type of outrigger canoe has been used for centuries by the indigenous people of the South...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ScienceAlert

What You Really Need to Know About That Asteroid Flying 'Towards' Earth Next Week

A larger-than-usual asteroid is due to make a flying visit past Earth next week, on December 11. It's called 4660 Nereus, a relatively frequent visitor to near-Earth space, which means it's been well characterized, with a diameter of 330 meters (1,083 feet). That's a little bit smaller than the height of the Empire State Building. Despite the sensationalized tabloid headlines, 4660 Nereus is going to skim by at a nice, safe distance of 3.93 million kilometers (2.44 million miles) – just over 10 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Because of its size and distance from Earth, 4660 Nereus is classified as...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers discover Mars-sized exoplanet where a year is eight hours and the ground is molten iron

Astronomers have found a distant exoplanet where the surface could be made of molten iron.The planet, classified as GJ 367b, is located 31 light years away from the Earth and has a diameter of just over 9,000km, making it roughly the size of Mars."From the precise determination of its radius and mass, GJ 367b is classified as a rocky planet," Kristine Lam of the German Aerospace Centre said."It seems to have similarities to Mercury. This places it among the sub-Earth sized terrestrial planets and brings research one step forward in the search for a ‘second Earth’."Its year lasts under eight...
ASTRONOMY
dtnpf.com

Here's an Easy-to-Build Fire Pit You Can Make in One Day

There are few times more relaxing than sitting by a warm fire outside on a cool late-fall evening. Here's a quick and easy way to enjoy that fire tonight. This firepit project is the most watched project video DTN/Progressive Farmer has ever released. Watch the video for construction details and answers to some of the questions we've received about this project: https://www.youtube.com/…
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

The best wine deals for December 2021: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the upcoming festive season.So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not try a glass or two of something...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
digg.com

Amazon Is Helping Researchers Study How To Dim The Sun

Climate models are usually run on supercomputers. But Amazon has donated cloud computing time to run a model — with a twist. After 61 guests were trapped at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales by winter storm Arwen for three nights, some have finally begun to leave.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

World’s First 3D-Printed Eye Focuses Gaze on Digital Prosthetics

A Londoner has received the world’s-first 3D printed digital eye as a prosthetic. Promising to cut the time it takes to develop a prosthesis by half, it’s also more realistic than other alternatives. Steve Verze is a 47-year-old engineer from Hackney who had needed a prosthetic eye since he was...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Shark hoover deals for December 2021: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted vacuum cleaner, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.While they’re more affordable than some of the very high-end alternatives, Sharks still come at a premium cost. But savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had – it’s just a case of finding the best one.Whether you’re after a corded or cordless, bagless, upright...
ELECTRONICS
ScienceAlert

A Tiny, Ridiculously Dense Exoplanet Has Just Been Discovered, And It's Really Close

An absolute oddball of a newly discovered exoplanet has been found orbiting a star just 31 light-years away. It's called GJ 367b, and it's one of the smallest exoplanets ever discovered, just slightly larger than Mars; but also one of the most compact, with a density almost the same as that of pure iron. Furthermore, it's insanely close to its host star, completing one full orbit once just every eight hours. Astronomers are yet to figure out how this planet would have formed, but they believe its discovery is an important one. "From the precise determination of its radius and mass, GJ 367b...
ASTRONOMY
SPY

30 Desk Shelves For Organizing Every Type of Workstation in 2021

Working from home is more common than ever thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but whether you’re in the office, at home or in a dorm room, you should never underestimate the benefits of organization and efficiency. A tidier workspace is a simple way to organize your work and improve productivity. And while we’re big fans of unique and fun office supplies, at a minimum you’re going to need some basic desk shelves to keep everything in its proper place. The best desk shelves provide a stylish and practical way to avoid clutter. You can really find options for every type...
INTERIOR DESIGN
DogTime

8 Bark-worthy Holiday Gift Ideas For Pit Bull Lovers

Looking for Pit Bull themed gifts? Here are a few holiday gift ideas for Pit Bull lovers that will have both humans and dogs barking for joy! The post 8 Bark-worthy Holiday Gift Ideas For Pit Bull Lovers appeared first on DogTime.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy