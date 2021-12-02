ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixty years after astronaut Alan Shepard, daughter to travel to space

Cover picture for the articleBlue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft will launch on 9th December, its third piloted flight, with a crew of six. Laura Shepard Churchley, eldest daughter of Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and ABC News host Michael Strahan will travel as guests of Blue Origin. This will...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ASTRONOMY
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PHOTOGRAPHY
#Space Travel#Astronauts#Blue Origin#Mercury#American#Abc News#Lane Ventures#Russian#The New Shepard#Good Morning America
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ASTRONOMY
ASTRONOMY
ASTRONOMY

