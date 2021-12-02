ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland women fall to Mount Marty

By RANDY SPEER Sports Editor
Fremont Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midland University’s women’s basketball fell to previously winless Mount Marty Wednesday, 74-67. The Warriors and Lancers went back and forth with scoring runs in the opening half with Midland going into halftime facing a...

fremonttribune.com

