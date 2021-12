Rob Halford revealed he was one of the people sent a bullet containing some of Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes after the Motorhead frontman’s death in 2015. The Judas Priest singer described the gift as “nuts” but also “magical” as he recalled its arrival following his participation in a memorial event. “We had a great get-together,” he told SpeedFreaks in a recent interview. “Musicians from all over the world, we met in Hollywood and we talked about Lemmy and his great life, and the things that he's left us. And then, not too far back, I got something in the mail from … Lemmy's office. His manager and everybody still work tirelessly to keep his name with us. … It's a bullet with some of Lemmy's ashes inside of it.”

