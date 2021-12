While a couple local Christmas tree farms stopped short of using the word “shortage,” their recommendation for this holiday season is to get your tree early. But it isn’t just the supply chain problems plaguing holiday shopping that’s making it harder to get a tree. According to both Mehrl Mayne of Mayne’s Tree Farm and Lisa Gaver of Gaver Farm, the seeds of this year’s low tree supply were actually planted during the 2009 recession.

