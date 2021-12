Thomas Partey has no doubt Arsenal remain on an upward trajectory despite Thursday’s defeat at Manchester United.The Gunners were edged out 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford, having led early on.The result cost them the chance to move up to fourth in the table but was only their second loss in 11 games.Midfielder Partey felt there was enough in the performance to show Arsenal are still moving in the right direction.The Ghana international told the club’s website, www.arsenal.com: “The team is improving, each and everyone is doing our best.“I think we’re improving each day and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO