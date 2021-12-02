ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Suspends Buccaneers' Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards for 3 Games

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AN8GS_0dCbLZzr00

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards, as well as former Bucs wide receiver John Franklin III, for three games for violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols, as announced on Thursday.

Brown and Edwards will be suspended without pay through Week 15, while Franklin, a free agent, would have to sit out of three games upon signing with a club.

The NFL and NFL Players Association investigated allegations against Brown that were reported on November 18, claiming the wide received obtained and used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card over the summer. At that time, Brown's plan worked as the Buccaneers were led to believe they were a fully vaccinated team.

The joint review found these allegations to be true and they incriminated Brown's teammate in Edwards and former teammate in Franklin, claiming the three "misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols."

"The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority. The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic," the league and player's association said in a statement on Thursday. "The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL."

The statement also said that Brown, Edwards and Franklin have accepted their punishments and that they are effective immediately.

“We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established," the Buccaneers said in a response statement. "We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols.”

Brown was expected to miss Tampa Bay's next two games as he continues to recover from an ankle/heel injury, per a Wednesday report.

Forging vaccination cards and documents with a government seal is a federal crime under Title 18 of the US Code, Section 10-17, which could result in a fine and a maximum sentence of five years in prison if an individual is convicted.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Suspends Buccaneers#Nfl Players Association#Player S Association#League#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers star gives fans best news they could ask for

The Buccaneers could finally have their CB1 back. Injuries have made 2021 a very difficult season for the Buccaneers. The loss of so many key players just may be the price to pay after facing such great luck on this front last season, and every team has to pay up eventually.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Surprises Family for Good Cause

Week 13 represents the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. It is a league-wide initiative that gives all 32 teams a chance to promote charitable causes that are important to them through custom cleat designs. Per The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department, the Buccaneers have more than 50 players and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski’s shocking revelation on rib injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
408
Followers
650
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy