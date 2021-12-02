ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A “Secret” Alexa Code Has Gone Viral!

By mobrian
963kklz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA secret Alexa code is going viral on TikTok that causes the smart speaker...

963kklz.com

The Independent

What is the Urban Dictionary name trend that has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram?

A new social media trend has seen people amusing themselves with the definitions for their names, as defined on Urban Dictionary.Unlike most dictionaries, Urban Dictionary, which was founded in 1999 by Aaron Peckham as a crowdsourced dictionary for slang words, is made up of entries uploaded by anyone, with the online resource including definitions for a variety of made-up words.With the latest trend, which has become popular on Twitter and Instagram, social media users have begun searching their own names on the site, with the results ranging from flattering definitions to less-than-favourable descriptions.For example, according to Urban Dictionary, the name...
New York Post

These secret iPhone codes unlock cool effects in iMessage

You can add colorful animations to your iPhone texts using secret codes that few people know about. All you need to do is send someone a special trigger word over iMessage to activate each effect – including a laser light show. The feature has been available on iPhone for some...
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Has Gone Gold

It feels as if it’s been a very long wait, between the original reveal and a long delay, but just over one year later and here we are about to see the official release of Halo Infinite. Of course, as most know, there is the multiplayer beta currently running that people are already enjoying, but the full release is set to come next month. Now, we know that the game is ready to go.
heatworld

TikTok’s Francis Bourgeoise: who is he and why has he gone viral?

Francis Bourgeois seems to be everywhere at the moment. Whether you've seen him on TikTok or even on This Morning chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, you've almost certainly seen something of the 21-yea- old trainspotter taking the internet by storm. He's making more noise at the moment than...
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
