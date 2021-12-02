A “Secret” Alexa Code Has Gone Viral!

A new social media trend has seen people amusing themselves with the definitions for their names, as defined on Urban Dictionary.Unlike most dictionaries, Urban Dictionary, which was founded in 1999 by Aaron Peckham as a crowdsourced dictionary for slang words, is made up of entries uploaded by anyone, with the online resource including definitions for a variety of made-up words.With the latest trend, which has become popular on Twitter and Instagram, social media users have begun searching their own names on the site, with the results ranging from flattering definitions to less-than-favourable descriptions.For example, according to Urban Dictionary, the name...
Comments / 0