After the year(s) we've just had, you probably have a whole lot of wishes you'd like the universe to know about. Why not let them out in a very New York way?. The New Year's Eve Wishing Wall is back in Times Square, urging New Yorkers to write their wishes for the upcoming year on pieces of confetti that will then be blasted through the sky at midnight on New Year's Eve as the ball drops.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO