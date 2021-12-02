ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

TSX rallies as dividend increases help underpin financial shares

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a seven-week low hit in the previous session, with financials contributing to broad-based gains as major lenders boosted their dividends.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 297.43 points, or 1.45%, at 20,762.03, after posting on Wednesday its lowest close since Oct. 12.

Wall Street also rallied as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic. The Omicron variant has spooked investors for about a week.

"The market is awaiting confirmation on the severity of the new COVID-19 variant, the degree to which it escapes existing vaccines, and how infectious it is given this will likely dictate the global response in terms of restrictions," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Financials, which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, gained 2.2%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) joined rivals in announcing higher dividends and share repurchases.

TD rose 4.9%, while CIBC ended down 2.8% after missing profit estimates as costs climbed.

All 11 major sectors ended higher.

The energy sector advanced 1.8% as oil prices rebounded after OPEC+ stuck to its policy of incrementally boosting output. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4% higher at $66.50 a barrel.

Consumer cyclical stocks gained 2.4%, helped by gains for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) and Magna International Inc (MG.TO).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will outline limited new spending in a fiscal update to be released later this month, a source said, as inflation soars and some business groups and opposition politicians call for restraint.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
InvestorPlace

3 Utility Stocks for Safe Income

During tumultuous market periods, such as the one that has taken over since the newest variant of Covid-19 was discovered, investors tend to flock to safety. That can mean different things to different investors, but for dividend investors, the safety of reliable payouts can mean less volatility in one’s portfolio during periods of market weakness.
STOCKS
KTEN.com

What Analysts Forecast for Gold Prices

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/what-analysts-forecast-for-gold-prices-in-2017/. After an amazing year in 2016, we take a look at the analysts’ gold price prediction for 2017. There is mixed reactions on the gold price forecast for 2017. Some analysts argue that with many of 2016 conditions still at force, the gold market is sustainable. However, many analysts believe that this increase could be limited due to increase in interest rates in the U.S.A.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsx#Financials#Canada#Dividend#S P#Omicron#Aj Bell#Toronto Dominion Bank#Td#Magna International Inc#Mg To
Reuters

Toronto index turns negative as pot producers weigh

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index erased early gains to trade lower on Friday, mirroring the mood on Wall Street, as losses in pot producers eclipsed firmer energy stocks and gains in Bank of Montreal after it reported upbeat earnings. At 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT), the Toronto...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures rise despite poor November jobs report

Stock futures rose slightly in early trading Friday ahead of the November jobs report as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 80 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 futures...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures gain on Friday to close out volatile week triggered by omicron fears

Stock futures rose in early trading Friday, despite a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 100 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

European shares end bumpy week with losses

Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, hitting session lows after a downturn in U.S. stocks on a tech slide and fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased morning gains to close down 0.6% after swinging between losses and gains...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Graco boosts dividend by 12%

Graco Inc. said Friday it is raising its quarterly divided by 12%, to 21 cents a share from 18.75 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 18 will be paid the dividend on on Feb. 2. The fluids and coatings management company's stock fell 1.6% in midday trading. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.13%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.37%. The stock has gained 2.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.6%.
STOCKS
Reuters

London's FTSE 100 down as miners weigh; Wickes group soars

Dec 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 erased early gains to end lower on Friday as losses in miners eclipsed rise in energy stocks, while Wickes Group soared on an upbeat profit outlook. After rising as much as 0.9%, the FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended 0.1% lower as base metal miners...
STOCKS
Money

A Stock Market Indicator That Predicted the 1987 Crash Is Flashing Red Again

Amid a historic stock market rally, millions of Americans have been buying and trading stocks. But at least one key market indicator suggests the party may not last. A widely followed gauge of what Wall Street calls “investor complacency” has been flashing a warning sign since early November. The CBOE equity put-call ratio measures the number of bearish to bullish stock market bets on the options market. The lower the number, the more optimistic investors are.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks’ appeal for some investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some investors are preparing for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve by buying the cyclical, economically-sensitive names they gravitated to earlier this year, as expectations grow that the central bank is zeroing in on fighting inflation. The gap between growth stocks and their value-focused counterparts,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility

The Nasdaq Composite ((COMP:GIDS)) led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with the Nasdaq leading the fall, the information technology sector was the worst-performing sector. The Technology Select Sector Index ($IXT) closed 1.65% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) did much better than the Nasdaq by closing 0.17% lower. Despite the stronger day, the Dow has actually strung together four down weeks in a row by falling 2,000 points, more than 5% from its November peak.
STOCKS
Reuters

Narrowing equity market breadth may signal a "market top" -BofA

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Narrowing equity market breadth, rising volatility and the prospects of rate hikes are the classic signs of a market top, BofA said in a weekly report on Thursday. Just five of the biggest U.S. technology stocks accounted for 71% of the nearly 20% gains in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy