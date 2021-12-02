ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. appeals court will not block China Telecom revocation order

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Thursday declined China Telecom Corp's emergency bid to halt a U.S. Federal...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

kfgo.com

Trump urges U.S. appeals court to end rape accuser's lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A lawyer for former President Donald Trump on Friday urged a U.S. appeals court to find her client immune from author E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit arising from a decades-old rape allegation, with the Biden administration siding with Trump's argument. The lawyer, Alina Habba, told a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wincountry.com

U.S. Chamber says FTC denied information requests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had denied its requests for information about its procedures. "It is clear that the FTC is attempting to govern via secret rules for secret proceedings with secret votes. After just two days and without any substantive consideration, the FTC issued a blanket denial of the Chamber's request for transparency, claiming it was too burdensome," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley in a statement that said that the group was "considering our legal options."
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S appeals court ruling, which ended in deadlock Friday, left intact a bump stock ban that went into place during the Trump-era. Bump stocks increase a gun's rate of fire by using the recoil to have the gun fire continuously, nearly converting a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic machine gun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Light Reading

China Telecom loses last-chance saloon US court bid

China Telecom has lost its bid to stay open in the US, while it fights an October FCC order taking away its ability to operate there in court. The FCC order, issued October 26, now takes effect in early January. In a short ruling December 2, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled China Telecom "has not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review".
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Court Orders Full Review Of Texas Ruling That Blocks Biden Administration Arrests, Deportation Guidelines

VICTORIA, TX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered a new hearing by the full court on the legality of the Biden administration's selective criteria on who should be deported. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans vacated a Sept. 15 ruling by a three-judge 5th Circuit panel that upheld administration policy. The Tuesday order said one of the court's 26 judges requested a poll of the judges on the appeal by Texas and Louisiana of the panel's ruling of a lower-court ruling that the Biden administration's interim enforcement priorities were illegal. A majority of the 26 judges voted to order a rehearing by all of the judges, the order stated. No date was scheduled for the rehearing. In an Aug. 19 ruling, a federal judge in Texas blocked guidance that limits who Immigration and Customs Enforcement should arrest or deport from the United States, marking a setback for the Biden administration, which had put those rules in place in January. The policy made everyone in the country illegally a priority for deportation. Messages to the Texas Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Justice Department seeking comment were not immediately returned.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wincountry.com

Top ally of incoming Honduran president casts doubt on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – A high-ranking ally of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro on Thursday said the Central American country does not need to establish diplomatic ties with China as long as its relations with the United States are good. Prior to Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to have won...
FOREIGN POLICY
KLTV

Appeals court orders Biden deportation priorities reheard

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has ordered a new hearing by the full court on whether to allow the Biden administration's selective criteria on who should be deported to remain in effect. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday vacated a Sept....
VICTORIA, TX
newsitem.com

Appeals court orders release of some Mueller report passages

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday directed the Justice Department to disclose certain redacted passages from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report that relate to individuals who were investigated by prosecutors but not ultimately charged. The ruling came in a public records complaint from the news...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

GOP lawmakers fear China could hack U.S. government computing clouds

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! I'm late to the game, but just learned the Banksy artwork that was half shredded during a 2018 auction was resold for 18 times its value. Below: The Justice Department seized $2 million from another REvil-affiliated hacker, and prosecutors are going after fundraising groups run by Trump ally Sidney Powell.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Appeals court blocks order requiring COVID vaccines for California prisons

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an order requiring all California prison workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or have a religious or medical exemption. Driving the news: The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday approved a request for a stay of the order pending appeal. The vaccination mandate was set to go into effect by Jan. 12, but the stay blocks enforcement until March, AP reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Opposes China Telecom's Bid to Continue U.S. Operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court to reject China Telecom Corp's bid to continue providing services in the United States, after the telecommunications regulator revoked its authorization to operate last month. The U.S. arm of China's largest Chinese telecommunications company asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

Biden oil reserves bet melds China outreach with appeal to U.S. voters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's historic move to release oil from strategic reserves in coordination with big nations including China represents a unique bet that finding common ground with the United States' biggest economic rival can help dampen fuel prices for middle class Americans. The move, announced by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump's request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
wincountry.com

Tesla seeks court approval of win in engineer's defamation case

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc has asked a U.S. court to affirm its recent victory in an arbitration with a former engineer who claimed the automaker fired and defamed her for raising concerns about defective floormats and contracting practices. Tesla in a petition filed in San Francisco federal court on Thursday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wibqam.com

Instagram head to testify before U.S. Senate panel on 'protecting kids online'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Instagram head Adam Mosseri will testify on Dec. 8 at a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on "protecting kids online," the panel said on Wednesday. "This hearing will address what Instagram knows about its impacts on young users, its commitments to reform, and potential legislative solutions," the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security said.
CONGRESS & COURTS

