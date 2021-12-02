One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Stone County, according...www.kait8.com
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Stone County, according...www.kait8.com
So sad 😢 Prayers for the Families 🙏 And I Pray for the young lady who knocked on my door last night, hysterically crying due to this accident, Praying you found whom you were looking for.
Comments / 1