ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Alabama school bookkeeper sentenced in theft

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former bookkeeper who pleaded guilty to stealing from Troy’s public schools avoided prison time but must pay nearly $27,000 in restitution, prosecutors said Thursday.

Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, also must spend two years on supervised probation, the Alabama attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Tucker appeared in court Wednesday in Pike County and admitted to pocketing money that was collected from teachers and parents for school events and concealing the thefts with a fake receipt book, the statement said.

The Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts uncovered the missing money during an audit, Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BP oil spill fund: $103M to projects in 3 Gulf states

Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are receiving more than $103 million in BP oil spill settlement money for new and continued coastal projects. “These projects, combined with existing investments, continue to advance our goal of protecting and restoring species and habitats impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill,” Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, said Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy