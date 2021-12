ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo event is back again this year as part of Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards. There will be a bunch of new titles to take out for a test drive before they pop up on Xbox. The ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo event will kick off on December 7 and go on until December 21. There will be over 35 demos to try out, all for games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO