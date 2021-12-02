ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Janelle and Tyler

By Johnny Bananas
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Johnny invites two of his original Real World: Key West cast members on the show to talk...

www.theringer.com

EW.com

Sophia Pasquis unpacks The Challenge: All Stars 2 fight with Ayanna Mackins: 'It was foul'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2. It may seem like a single braid is to blame for Sophia Pasquis getting eliminated from The Challenge: All Stars 2. But it turns out there was a lot more simmering between her and her former friend Ayanna Mackins, which resulted in Mackins throwing Pasquis into elimination in this week's episode. And after Pasquis lost to two-time champ Jodi Weatherton, her season ended a lot sooner than she expected.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Hometown Superlatives, Fashion Favorites, and Lingering Questions

Juliet and Callie discuss this week’s episode of The Bachelorette. They decide on date superlatives (12:08), discuss their fashion favorites of the week (32:06), and consider their biggest lingering questions about Michelle’s final episodes (40:00). Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Callie Curry. Producer: Devon Manze.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 7, With Director Lorene Scafaria

Sean and Joanna get in their birthday best and discuss Episode 7 of Succession, “Too Much Birthday.” They break down what they believe may be the saddest episode of the series and walk down the compliment tunnel to discuss Kendall’s sad birthday bash. Later Joanna is joined by episode director Lorene Scafaria to talk about Shiv’s dancing, Logan’s emotional state, and more (65:09).
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: It's a legend vs. legend elimination showdown

With all these The Challenge legends under one roof on The Challenge: All Stars 2, the odds of seeing two icons go against each other is always high. But damn, this week's episode really delivered with one of the most epic elimination matchups — as well as some amazing nostalgic callbacks and full circle moments. Plus, we end the episode with clear divides between major alliances after a big move sent home a true Challenge beast. It's really getting good! Let's recap.
TV SHOWS
#Bananas
The Ringer

Penny Lane on Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season and ‘Selling Sunset’ S4

Juliet is joined by filmmaker Penny Lane to discuss Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette. They talk about their favorites (3:13), each hometown date (5:57), and wrap things up with predictions for the remaining three men. Then, they switch gears to Season 4 of Selling Sunset and talk through Christine’s dramatic story lines, the new additions to the show, and all the guest appearances (26:50)!
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Derrick Kosinski vows revenge after 'dirty, vindictive, hostile' move on The Challenge: All Stars 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 4 of The Challenge: All Stars 2. Derrick Kosinski had a warning for everyone who voted him into elimination on The Challenge: All Stars 2 so early in the season: When you come at the king, you best not miss. And after Steve Meinke, Nehemiah Clark, and Casey Cooper figured out a way to burn Jodi Weatherton and Cohutta Grindstaff's Life Shields, they orchestrated an elimination showdown between Kosinski and his ally/fellow Challenge champion Brad Fiorenza.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3

Mal and Joanna hop in the Challenger and dive deep into Episode 3 of Hawkeye, titled “Echoes” (06:29). They praise the introduction of Echo as an antagonist and what they would like to see for her in the episodes to come. They also speculate on the arrival of Kingpin to this series (48:47), touch on the growing dynamic of Clint and Kate Bishop (76:43), and answer your mailbag questions with Jomi (98:18).
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Robbie Amell Returns to Flash, Noah Is Grammys Host and More

It seems Caitlin’s frequent mentioning of her ex on The Flash this season was laying the groundwork for a comeback: Robbie Amell will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond (aka one half of the original Firestorm) during two episodes of Season 8, EW.com reports. Amell will first appear in Episode 11, long after the current “Armageddon” five-part event wraps up on Dec. 14. (The series will then resume with fresh installments on its new night, Wednesday, March 9.) No details are currently available about how Amell’s character will return or in what form. Ronnie was first introduced in Season 1 as Caitlin’s...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS with season 5 episode 8?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are you finally getting a chance to check out season 5 episode 8? As you would imagine, the curiosity’s been building for this episode ever since the Thanksgiving hiatus began, mostly because we’re gearing up for a showdown. In one corner, we’ve got Dr. Sheldon Cooper. Meanwhile, in the other we’ve got Wendie Malick’s character of President Hagemeyer. What is going to happen here? Who is going to emerge on top? There are a handful of things worth talking through here.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles are back for another round in the third episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye (05:03). They share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi (27:27). They also speculate on who the mysterious figure may become later in the series, and talk about whether the popular Netflix series Arcane will get the cosign from Charles.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Succession’ S3, E8 Precap

Chris and Wos react to Kendall’s birthday and much more from Season 3, Episode 7 of Succession. Then, the guys look ahead to Episode 8. ‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2020 Holiday Specials Bonus Episode!. The Latest. Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3. Mal and Joanna praise the introduction of Echo as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ally Pankiw Directing ‘Brooke & Sam,’ Dramedy Starring ‘Shiva Baby’ Breakout Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

Ally Pankiw will make her feature directing debut with “Brooke & Sam,” an upcoming comedic drama featuring “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott. The film, which quietly wrapped production, follows Sam, a young stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, who is weighing whether or not to join the search for Brooke, a missing girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma with the help of her friends in the comedy community, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the teen’s disappearance; and...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Annie Live!’ Is a Spirited, Likable Reprieve From Hard Times: TV Review

NBC’s holiday-season live-musical franchise is so proudly square that it’s surprising it took this long for them to get to “Annie.” The recent tradition, launched by the producers Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan, of ceding a night of network primetime to a scrappy, let’s-put-on-a-show broadcast seems to have found its perfect match in “Annie.” The family-oriented musical has never had the remotest claim on coolness. And, coming as it did in a flickering moment in which a production of this sort felt possible but still novel, “Annie Live!,” starring Celina Smith as its optimistic orphan, made its goofy eagerness...
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES

