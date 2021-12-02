‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Janelle and Tyler

It seems Caitlin’s frequent mentioning of her ex on The Flash this season was laying the groundwork for a comeback: Robbie Amell will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond (aka one half of the original Firestorm) during two episodes of Season 8, EW.com reports. Amell will first appear in Episode 11, long after the current “Armageddon” five-part event wraps up on Dec. 14. (The series will then resume with fresh installments on its new night, Wednesday, March 9.) No details are currently available about how Amell’s character will return or in what form. Ronnie was first introduced in Season 1 as Caitlin’s...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO