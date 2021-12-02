‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 11

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll share an answer on that very question — and also, while we’re at it, look ahead!. Let’s begin, of course, by breaking down the news at the heart of this story … even if it isn’t going to make a lot of people happy. We are, unfortunately, still in the midst of a lengthy hiatus. Luckily, we know that this is at least the final week of it, and we’re going to see Jenny and Cassie back on the air in one week’s time. When season 2 episode 7 airs expect a few new surprises, brekathroughs on the case, and also a search for Travis that could have tragic consequences.
