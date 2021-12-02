ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 11

By Tyson Apostol
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson and Riley are joined by Big Brother Canada executive producer Arisa Cox to share their...

www.theringer.com

showbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 9 Photos, Trailer, Plot and Air Date

Fox’s 9-1-1 will return from its Thanksgiving break with season five episode nine, “Past is Prologue,” an episode that finds a massive sinkhole swallowing up parts of LA. Episode nine will air on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead...
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rating For The Post-Survivor Series Episode

Monday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.700 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.26% from last week’s 1.585 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.806...
NFL
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 6

Who managed to score a hometown date with Michelle?. On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 6, Michelle set out to make some tough decisions. She had her fifth-grade students along for the ride as she traveled new avenues for her journey. Meanwhile, everyone realized one man was a clear front...
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date: A Christmas episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date — or beyond just that, what lies ahead? We’ll take on both of these things within this article!. Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: After...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 7, With Director Lorene Scafaria

Sean and Joanna get in their birthday best and discuss Episode 7 of Succession, “Too Much Birthday.” They break down what they believe may be the saddest episode of the series and walk down the compliment tunnel to discuss Kendall’s sad birthday bash. Later Joanna is joined by episode director Lorene Scafaria to talk about Shiv’s dancing, Logan’s emotional state, and more (65:09).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 8 spoilers

Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Is the network going to take a risk and program on Black Friday?. Well, we won’t keep you waiting on an answer to that: They aren’t taking that sort of risk, and there is no new episode of the show tonight. Instead, we’ll be forced to wait until Friday, December 3 in order to see an installment titled “The Burning of the Sorrows.” There is a lot that needs to be unraveled coming up, and this should lead to shocking team-ups, emotional moments, and hopefully mysteries that keep you guessing.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? On season 2 episode 7 and beyond

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll share an answer on that very question — and also, while we’re at it, look ahead!. Let’s begin, of course, by breaking down the news at the heart of this story … even if it isn’t going to make a lot of people happy. We are, unfortunately, still in the midst of a lengthy hiatus. Luckily, we know that this is at least the final week of it, and we’re going to see Jenny and Cassie back on the air in one week’s time. When season 2 episode 7 airs expect a few new surprises, brekathroughs on the case, and also a search for Travis that could have tragic consequences.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Janelle and Tyler

This week, Johnny invites two of his original Real World: Key West cast members on the show to talk about their experiences on All Stars Season 2. Make sure you’ve watched Episode 4 before listening, so you don’t hear any spoilers! Johnny, Janelle, and Tyler chat about their old seasons together, Tyler’s toxic farts, and more stories from the past, before getting into all the drama and intrigue from All Stars Season 2.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

CSI: Vegas Review: Waiting in the Wings (Season 1 Episode 9)

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 9, “Waiting in the Wings,” Allie’s true feelings about her boyfriend are somewhat revealed, and David Hodges digs himself into a hole that I’m not sure he can get out of. What should be an arguably strong episode, seeing as it’s the penultimate of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Pen15’ Review: The Final Episodes Provide a Beautiful Ending — and Help Explain Why It’s Time To Go

Part 2 of “Pen15’s” second season is also its last — its last part, its last season, its last anything. Buried the week of release in a New Yorker profile of series leads Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, the trades verified the news and a narrative for “why” soon formed: Erskine and Konkle wanted to end the series after three seasons, but the pandemic — which caused a delay in production and split Season 2 in half — sped up the timeline. Hulu reportedly wants more episodes, leaving the door open for a return someday, but both stars are in-demand,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

In Its Latest Twist, Survivor Becomes Let's Make a Deal

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. Jeff Probst, you are WILD for this one. As we near the endgame of this near-reboot of a Survivor season, longtime fans have been reeling at the onslaught of new twists and advantages that the players have had to wade through. It's not that Season 41 has been bad — it has boasted one of the best Survivor casts in a while, and has featured several standout episodes, including last week's epic blindside of Shan. But for every satisfying character moment or strategic decision, fans have been handed some kind of fundamental change to the game we love, and the latest iteration of that came at this week's immunity challenge, when Probst announced to the final seven a new twist: participation in the immunity challenge would be optional, but for those who did compete, the first person out would need to play a game of chance at tribal council to determine their fate.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

CSI: VEGAS: Season 1, Episode 10: Signed, Sealed, Delivered TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ CSI: Vegas: Season 1, Episode 10: Signed, Sealed, Delivered TV show trailer has been released. CSI: Vegas stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, David Norona, Paul Guilfoyle, Jay Lee, Whitney Ortega, Charles Baker, Sean James, and Marco Morales. Series Plot Synopsis. CSI:...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3

Mal and Joanna hop in the Challenger and dive deep into Episode 3 of Hawkeye, titled “Echoes” (06:29). They praise the introduction of Echo as an antagonist and what they would like to see for her in the episodes to come. They also speculate on the arrival of Kingpin to this series (48:47), touch on the growing dynamic of Clint and Kate Bishop (76:43), and answer your mailbag questions with Jomi (98:18).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles are back for another round in the third episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye (05:03). They share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi (27:27). They also speculate on who the mysterious figure may become later in the series, and talk about whether the popular Netflix series Arcane will get the cosign from Charles.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2020 Holiday Specials Bonus Episode!

Since we Americans get everything a bit later, The Great British Bake Off 2020 holiday specials have finally come to us on Netflix in 2021. In our final bonus episode, Kate and Amelia discuss the joys and pitfalls of the Christmas special with B-team James, Jamie, Ruby, and Rosie (0:30), and the New Year’s special with A-team Rahul, Nancy, Helena, and Henry (25:25).
TV SHOWS

