Even Adele is a NikkieTutorials Fan

wmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele has the power to take something as simple and universal as winged eyeliner and make it a signature. A good cat eye and Adele truly go hand in hand and it’s rare to see her in public without one. That’s why it’s surprising to hear that Adele doesn’t even know...

www.wmagazine.com

HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
Person
Nikkietutorials
Person
Adele
Billboard

Adele Leaves Us in Shambles With Living Room Performance of ‘To Be Loved’: Watch

Adele belted her heart out (and broke ours) during a six-minute video of her singing “To Be Loved,” which she released Wednesday (Nov. 17) on her socials. The British pop superstar gave fans their first proper listen to the song before it officially arrives Friday, along with the rest of her fourth studio album 30. During her One Night Only television special that aired Sunday on CBS, Adele performed four songs from the album: her current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Easy on Me,” along with the premieres of “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.” In the interview portion of the primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed that she had played “To Be Loved” and other tracks from her forthcoming LP to her estranged father before he died in the spring.
PopCrush

How Adele’s Fans Really Feel About Her New Album ’30’

Adele has returned to music for the first time in six years, and the superstar's fans couldn't be happier. On Friday (Nov. 19), the "Easy on Me" singer released her fourth studio album, 30. Featuring soaring power ballads, fans can't get enough of the music. Listeners on social media prepared with bottles of wine and boxes of tissue — and it turns out, they were quite necessary.
PopSugar

Adele Lets Fans Listen to Emotional Voice Notes of Conversations With Her Son About Divorce in New Song

Adele is letting fans listen in on some of the hardest conversations she's ever had to have with her son. The third track of the singer's fourth studio album, 30, which was released on Friday, included snippets of voice notes that she recorded while speaking to her 9-year-old child, Angelo. Throughout the song, titled "My Little Love," she can be heard discussing her divorce from his father, Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March.
Page Six

Adele ‘30’ review: A voice even richer, more raw and haunting

Oh, Adele — you had me at hello. That’s how you’ll feel 20 seconds into “30” after the pop superstar opens with a bit of Morrissey-esque macabre: “I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart/For all of my lovers in the present and in the dark,” she sings on “Strangers by Nature,” an orchestral-pop oddity that snaps you right to attention.
InspireMore

“This Could Be A Dream.” Adele Orchestrates Surprise Proposal For Her Biggest Fans.

There are a lot of beautiful, romantic proposal stories, but it’s hard to beat one that involves Adele. For her first live concert in four years, Adele wanted to go all out for the musical event that would later air on CBS. That’s why producers of the event called out to fans of the singer who were looking for a special way to propose. They asked them to submit a one-minute video explaining why they should be chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Popculture

Adele Forces Spotify to Remove Regular Feature When Fans Listen to Her New Album '30'

Adele has returned after a six-year hiatus with her fourth studio album, 30, and the "Easy On Me" singer has made a power move in order to ensure that her new music is listened to In the Intended way. Because of pressure from Adele, Spotify no longer makes shuffle the default setting when listeners select an album. Although listeners can still shuffle an album once it has been started, the button has been removed when viewing an album's tracklist.
prima.co.uk

Emma Thompson delights fans with dance moves at Adele's concert

Emma Thompson was the life and soul at Adele's show, An Audience with Adele, at the London Palladium, as clips of the star inciting the crowd to get involved while dancing along enthusiastically have emerged on social media. In one clip, the Oscar winner can be seen mouthing 'Come on!'...
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
The Independent

Adele says she drank to deal with ‘boring’ people

Adele opened up about her drinking habits in a new interview with makeup artist Nikki de Jager. The British singer appeared on Nikki Tutorials where she received a makeover while speaking about her new album, 30, as well as offering some insight into her personal life.As she poured them each a glass of wine, 33-year-old singer explained the reasons why she used to drink and why she changed her habits.“I would normally drink to make other people interesting, rather than to spice myself up!” she explained.“People are parties are bloody boring,” she added. “It’s true!”In a recent interview with...
Black Hills Pioneer

Adele drank at parties to 'make other people interesting'

Adele used to drink to help “make other people more interesting”. The ‘Easy on Me’ hitmaker explained she would turn to booze not to “spice” herself up but rather to help herself deal with "b***** boring" guests at parties. Speaking to Nikkietutorials - real name Nikkie de Jager - while...
KGUN 9

Adele Breaks Down In Tears Reuniting With Former Teacher During Concert

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Adele has a lot to be happy about these days. The 33-year-old award-winning singer’s...
