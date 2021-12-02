ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

ECC South Campus closed until further notice due to weather-related power outage

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
A spokesperson for SUNY Erie Community College tells 7 Eyewitness News the college's south campus will be closed until further notice.

The spokesperson said the closure is due to a weather-related power outage and staff is working to restore power at this time, "We will notify all staff and students once the campus is back in operation."

According to the NYSEG outage map, the outage only impacts ECC South Campus.

NYSEG

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

