Amber Portwood: Leah Likes Me Now 'Cause I'm Such a Good Mom!

The Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ was bittersweet — viewers saw the birth of a baby, but they also witnessed a heated fight between Taylor and Maci. Cheyenne Floyd gave birth to baby Ace during the Nov. 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, and it was heartwarming to see. She had her mom, stepdad and Zach Davis in the room with her, while other family members watched on a video call. Tears were shed, and little Ryder said her baby brother looks like a “prince”, so it was precious all around. But what made the episode even sweeter for Cheyenne was the return of her ex and Ryder’s dad, Cory Wharton. He finished filming The Challenge just in time to come home and meet little Ace. Ryder was also super thrilled to see him again.

