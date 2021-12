Kyler Murray is officially questionable to play Sunday for the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Murray has missed the past two games for the Cardinals due to an ankle injury. The Cardinals have gone 1-1 in those games but remain in first place in the NFC West. While the team has not come out and said it, it seems they are playing it safe with Murray and wanting to be as close to 100% as possible before he returns to the starting lineup. If these were playoff games or games that would determine if the Cardinals would make the playoffs, Murray seems likely to have played through the injury.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO