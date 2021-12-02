ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NO interruptions to waste collections over the holidays

oaklandparkfl.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note, there will be NO interruptions to solid waste...

www.oaklandparkfl.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Rumpke Waste & Recycling to operate on schedule over Thanksgiving holiday

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Rumpke Waste & Recycling is operating on schedule this week. There are no service delays due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers are reminded to place material at the curb the night before scheduled collection. Additionally, Rumpke reminds customers that not everything belongs in the trash or recycling.
MOUNT STERLING, KY
Centre Daily

Recycling: Bulk waste collection, miscellaneous plastic and other changes to know about this fall

There are a few changes in the trash and recycling business this fall. Each change is outlined below. If you would like to follow our social media pages, we do keep them up to date with changes as they occur. They are a good resource to stay abreast of the latest trash and recycling news. We have accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter if you are so inclined to give us a follow.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
palatine.il.us

Refuse & Yard Waste Collection Reminders

The Village would like to provide everyone with some reminders regarding refuse and yard waste collections during the next few weeks. Please note the following:. Bagged/Bundled Yard Waste: Groot's weekly collection of bagged/bundled yard waste will end for the season during your regulation collection day during the week of December 13, 2021. Groot's collection of bagged/bundled yard waste will resume the week of April 4, 2022.
PALATINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection
popville.com

How To Go Zero Waste This Holiday Season

The Rounds, a zero-waste refill and delivery service, just made their service giftable in the District. The green startup that launched in D.C. last August is the greenest way to get your household essentials. With over 100 basic products, The Rounds delivers your essentials to your door in reusable packaging. The Rounds members simply leave empty containers out for pickup and refill, like the traditional milkman model, making it easier than ever for you to switch to zero waste.
ENVIRONMENT
The Register-Mail

When is Galesburg yard waste collected during winter months?

GALESBURG — For the City of Galesburg residents, yard waste will soon change to the winter collection schedule and will only be collected monthly, rather than weekly. City of Galesburg’s residential yard waste collection occurs weekly on the properties’ assigned waste collection day annually from March 1 through November 30. The City’s contracted solid waste hauler, Waste Management, operates this program. The weekly collection of yard waste will end on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Yard waste is collected monthly during the winter months of December, January, and February.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
klcc.org

Thanksgiving one of biggest holidays for food waste

Of all the food-centric holidays, Thanksgiving may be tops for food waste. Over 20% of the food on the dinner table will end up in the trash. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Kelly Bell coordinates the Master Recyclers Program for Lane County. She said there’s a lot...
LANE COUNTY, OR
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn yard waste collection ends Dec. 10

DEARBORN – The collection of yard waste, including bagged or containerized leaves, is set to end for the season the week of Dec. 6 to 10. Individuals should place their bagged or containerized leaves on the easement alongside their trash and recycling carts. Pick up of bagged leaves and yard waste occurs the same day as your normal trash day.
DEARBORN, MI
lanecountyor.gov

WasteWise Holidays: Make memories not waste

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the United States creates 5.8 million more tons of waste in December than in any other month of the year. That’s equivalent to 28,713 Boeing 747 airplanes. Spend more time with loved ones this holiday season by getting crafty and using recyclable materials...
ENVIRONMENT
theridgefieldpress.com

Opinion: A guide to reducing waste during the holiday season

’Tis the season for joy, traditions, celebration ... and waste! Every year, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Americans generate 1 million extra tons of trash than the rest of the year. Bah humbug! Follow these tips to reduce waste for holiday meals and decking the halls for a merry, bright and waste-free holiday season.
GREENWICH, CT
wtvbam.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day numbers drop from 2020

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There were 200 vehicles that dropped off hazardous waste on September 25 during the City of Coldwater’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the Branch County Fairgrounds which was the lowest amount of vehicles in at least eight years. There were 212 vehicles in 2020,...
cityofbayvillage.com

Final Yard Waste Collection is December 7

The final pickup for yard waste is Tuesday, December 7th. From December 8, 2021 until yard waste collection starts up in April 2022, brown yard waste bags will not be collected. Please place yard waste in your blue trash can for weekly pickup or place out in large plastic garbage bags on Bulk pickup days only.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
kingstonthisweek.com

Pembroke offers winter waste and recycling tips for residents; real Christmas tree collection dates

With the arrival of winter comes the accompanying challenges for collection of recyclables and green carts. To help make the setting out of waste and recycling bins in the winter safer and easier, the City of Pembroke’s Operations Department has released a series of tips for residents to make sure they are setting items out properly for collection:
ENVIRONMENT
kgns.tv

City to hold hazardous waste collection event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have any hazardous chemicals you are looking to get rid of, the City of Laredo will be hosting a collection event this weekend. The city will be collecting hazardous items such as cleaning products, paints, pool chemicals and pesticides. Organizers believe these events help...
LAREDO, TX
escalontimes.com

Over 950 Shoeboxes Collected For Operation

Escalon’s “Relay Center” for Operation Christmas Child saw more than 950 boxes move through during the recent weeklong collection effort. Coordinator Pam Elsholz said final numbers after the last drop off day on Monday, Nov. 22 saw 412 boxes donated by the Heritage Church members and 541 more brought in by residents from throughout the greater Escalon area, accounting for 953 total shoeboxes.
ESCALON, CA
westalliswi.gov

Leaf & Yard Waste Collection Extended to Nov. 28

The West Allis Department of Public Works has extended leaf collection through November 28, 2021. A reminder that timely collection is contingent on the weather cooperating. Public Works starts to service leaf piles during that Sunday evening, weather permitting. This will be the final leaf/yard collection of the season. Please remember this collection is contingent on good weather. The weather forecast for the next two weeks appears to be cooperating to extend these collection services. Residents are still able to dispose any yard/leaf debris, free, at the Municipal Yard Drop-off site. View drop-off site locations and hours here.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy