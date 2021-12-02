NO interruptions to waste collections over the holidays

GALESBURG — For the City of Galesburg residents, yard waste will soon change to the winter collection schedule and will only be collected monthly, rather than weekly. City of Galesburg’s residential yard waste collection occurs weekly on the properties’ assigned waste collection day annually from March 1 through November 30. The City’s contracted solid waste hauler, Waste Management, operates this program. The weekly collection of yard waste will end on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Yard waste is collected monthly during the winter months of December, January, and February.
Comments / 0