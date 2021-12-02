NO interruptions to waste collections over the holidays

There are a few changes in the trash and recycling business this fall. Each change is outlined below. If you would like to follow our social media pages, we do keep them up to date with changes as they occur. They are a good resource to stay abreast of the latest trash and recycling news. We have accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter if you are so inclined to give us a follow.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO