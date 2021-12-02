Revolutionizing Medical Claims and Bill Processing with Advanced Automation

(BPT) - Dedicated to the advancement of healthcare innovation, Axis Research & Technologies reinvented medical device development research, training and testing through its world-class bio-skills training facilities and cadaver labs. Medical device companies, surgeons, educators, and hospitals can conduct pre-clinical medical device training in Axis’ signature 10,000 square foot high-tech, high-touch event facilities fully equipped with surgery suites, tissue sourcing, precision specimen preparation, lab equipment readiness, and advanced audiovisual and teletraining capabilities. Located in California, Baltimore and Nashville, Axis will expand into Chattanooga in early 2022 to meet the burgeoning demands of medical device companies and hospitals and to partner alongside for continued innovation, research and development. To learn more, visit www.axisrt.com.
Comments / 0