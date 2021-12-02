ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens returning to Orchard Park

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're going to the Bills' Monday Night Football game, you will see Terrell Owens there. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 8

One Shot One Kill.
10h ago

He played one season with the Bills and was good didn’t cause problems like he did in his past. Was a good player could of been a great player if he would of just shut his big mouth.

Reply
2
get over it .
18h ago

you don't need no popcorn he will drop the ball he can't hang on to it he will bring drama to the team make the quarterback upset because he wants to ball he's cancer to a team always has been

Reply
2
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
Comments / 0

