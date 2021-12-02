ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Leveraging Raritan KVM-over-IP Switches to Consolidate and Manage Complexity in Healthcare

mhealthintelligence.com
 4 days ago

Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in sophisticated, state-of-the-art medical devices and IT systems to provide high-quality...

Unlocking AI on Medical Imaging Data

There’s been a large increase in organizations using AI to extract insights from medical data. As the volume and diversity of medical imaging data increases, however, deep learning pipelines can easily be throttled by slow data loading. Getting DICOM (digital imaging and communications in medicine) images from a PACS into federated training applications like Clara can be a major workflow limiter.
Tech Access, Digital Literacy Barriers to Virtual Care for Opioid Use Disorder

- Using telehealth for opioid use disorder treatment may increase access to care for individuals but it may be limited to patients with high digital literacy and those who are deemed stable by their clinicians, according to a study from University of Pennsylvania researchers. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the country’s...
Driving Agility and Resiliency in Healthcare with the Cloud

The pandemic put our healthcare system through challenges seldom seen before. The healthcare industry was quick to adapt and found that the cloud provided many opportunities. Traditional procurement methods of buying servers was not fast enough to support the vast surge capacity and remote worker access that was required. As a result, hospitals and health systems began to embrace cloud services for rapid capacity, remote care, Telemedicine, and even disaster recovery/resiliency. Please join Veritas to learn how the cloud is driving IT transformation and helping healthcare organizations:
Higher Costs Prompt Patients to Switch From Telehealth to In-Person Care

Published in JAMA Network Open, the study aims to assess patient preferences for video visits once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended and to identify the role of out-of-pocket cost in changing the patient preference for virtual versus in-person care. Researchers gathered data from the American Life Panel Omnibus Survey, conducted...
Public Health Reimagined: The Frontier of Government Health Technology

Public health infrastructure systems and solutions are long neglected. Decades of funding reductions obstructed progress in what is now a health system in disrepair. Yet there is an unprecedented opportunity – renewed attention to public health is providing the resources and collaboration for a reimagined system. Join SAS public health...
Government Technology

2021 Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice

The idea behind Kyosei is that all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, should be harmoniously working and living together for the common good. Canon Solutions America is committed to that ideal and actively seeks out similar organizations. Well, look no further than the University of Washington Master of...
msmc.edu

Mount hosts panels on business, healthcare management

Mount Saint Mary College's School of Business hosted a pair of powerful panels during the Fall 2021 semester, featuring local business and healthcare leaders. Both were offered in virtual and in-person formats. The first panel, "Hospitality and Event Management in the Age of COVID and Beyond," featured leaders in the...
Medicare Patients in Metro Areas More Likely to Report Telehealth Use

Published in the Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice, the study examined telehealth use among Medicare beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic spurred telehealth use in the U.S., there were concerns that seniors would be left behind, with one 2020 study showing that 13 million older adults may have trouble accessing telemedicine services.
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
Best Life

Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
