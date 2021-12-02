ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light-powered soft robots could suck up oil spills

nanowerk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A floating, robotic film designed at UC Riverside could be trained to hoover oil spills at sea or remove contaminants from drinking water. Powered by light and fueled by water, the film could be deployed indefinitely to clean remote areas where recharging by other means would prove...

www.nanowerk.com

hackaday.com

Light-Tracking BEAM Robot Can See The Light

BEAM robotics, which stands for Biology, Electronics, Aesthetics, and Mechanics, is an ethos that focuses on building robots with simple analog circuits. [NanoRobotGeek] built a great example of the form, creating a light-tracking robot that uses no batteries and no microcontrollers. The robot aims to track the brightest source of...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Super-squidgy gel is super-tough for soft robotics

The University of Cambridge has developed a squishy jelly with 80% water content that is unfazed by being run over with a car. “At 80% water content, you’d think it would burst apart like a water balloon, but it doesn’t: it stays intact and withstands huge compressive forces,” said Professor Oren Scherman who led the research. “The properties of the hydrogel are seemingly at odds with each other.”
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Engineers create perching bird-like robot (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Like snowflakes, no two branches are alike. They can differ in size, shape and texture; some might be wet or moss-covered or bursting with offshoots. And yet birds can land on just about any of them. This ability was of great interest to the labs of Stanford University engineers Mark Cutkosky and David Lentink – now at University of Groningen in the Netherlands – which have both developed technologies inspired by animal abilities.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Some polycrystal grain boundaries feel the heat more than others

(Nanowerk News) Polycrystals are solid materials that are made up of lots of small crystals. The points where the crystals meet are known as grain boundaries (GBs). GBs are important because they can affect the way the solid behaves. However, conventional analysis techniques are unable to measure the nanoscale detail at GBs.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Using green tea as reducing reagent for the preparation of nanomaterials to synthesize ammonia

(Nanowerk News) Compare with bulk graphitic carbon nitride, the optimal sample had 2.93-fold photocatalytic nitrate reduction to ammonia activity (2.627 mg/h/gcat), and the NH3 selectivity increased from 50.77% to 77.9%. They published their approach in Energy Material Advances ("A Green Synthesis of Ru Modified g-C3N4 Nanosheets for Enhanced Photocatalytic Ammonia Synthesis").
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Researchers develop novel 3D printing technique to engineer biofilms

(Nanowerk News) Anne S. Meyer, an associate professor of biology at the University of Rochester, and her collaborators at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, recently developed a 3D printing technique to engineer and study biofilms—three-dimensional communities of microorganisms, such as bacteria, that adhere to surfaces. The research provides...
ENGINEERING
Rolling Stone

Clean Air, Clean Lines: This Modern-Looking HEPA Air Purifier Is On Sale for $90 Off

One of the best things you can get for your house, office or apartment right now is a HEPA air purifier, which helps to filter out airborne germs and potentially harmful particles. One of the best HEPA air purifiers out there is this jet-black model from Winix. Regularly $249.99+, Amazon’s latest air purifier sale has the Winix Air Purifier for just $159.99 — a whopping $90 off. Amazon Buy: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier With True HEPA $159.99 The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier features a True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens as small as...
ELECTRONICS
nanowerk.com

Molecular device turns infrared into visible light

(Nanowerk News) Light is an electromagnetic wave: it consists of oscillating electric and magnetic fields propagating through space. Every wave is characterized by its frequency, which refers to the number of oscillations per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). Our eyes can detect frequencies between 400 and 750 trillion Hz (or terahertz, THz), which define the visible spectrum. Light sensors in cell phone cameras can detect frequencies down to 300 THz, while detectors used for internet connections through optical fibers are sensitive to around 200 THz.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Soft features for robotics

Innovations in soft materials design and engineering are delivering promising functional components for advanced soft robotic applications. Over the past decade, research developments have provided a myriad of artificial soft materials with lifelike functionalities, including sensing and response mechanisms1,2, locomotion3 and even autonomy4. These functional soft materials have made a tremendous impact in the field of soft robotics, which aims to deliver safe, reliable and versatile robotic systems for close collaboration with humans to tackle broad challenges facing humankind, from healthcare to sustainability. In this Focus issue, we gather several research studies and a Comment article to highlight the contribution of innovation in functional soft materials to shaping the future of soft robots.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Miniature grinding mill closes in on the details of 'green' chemical reactions

(Nanowerk News) Scientists at the University of Cambridge have developed a new approach for observing mechanochemical reactions — where simple ingredients are ground up to make new chemical compounds and materials that can be used in anything from the pharmaceutical to the metallurgical, cement and mineral industries. The study, published...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Novel strategy to construct precious metal nanoparticle arrays directly on hydrogels

(Nanowerk News) Ordered arrays of tightly expelled gold nanoparticles loaded on hydrogels has received much attention for the surface plasmon resonance effect. However, the method of loading construction is to synthesize the noble metal nano-array on the solid substrate and then transfer to the hydrogel to form the composite film structure, which would cause defects in the transfer process.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

New computational approach predicts chemical reactions at high temperatures

(Nanowerk News) Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such as steel but also for recycling. Because current extraction processes are very carbon-intensive, emitting large quantities of greenhouse gases, researchers have been exploring new approaches to developing “greener” processes. This work has been especially challenging to do in the lab because it requires costly reactors.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Strategies for reducing platinum waste in fuel cells

(Nanowerk News) Industry and university researchers used the Advanced Light Source (ALS) to explore why the platinum used as a catalyst in hydrogen fuel cells degrades unevenly (Advanced Energy Materials, "Probing Heterogeneous Degradation of Catalyst in PEM Fuel Cells under Realistic Automotive Conditions with Multi-Modal Techniques"). The resulting knowledge has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KION News Channel 5/46

World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say

By Katie Hunt (CNN) The US scientists who created the first living robots say the life forms, known as xenobots, can now reproduce -- and in a way not seen in plants and animals. Formed from the stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) from which it takes its name, xenobots are less The post World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say appeared first on KION546.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Color-changing magnifying glass gives clear view of infrared light

(Nanowerk News) Detecting light beyond the visible red range of our eyes is hard to do, because infrared light carries so little energy compared to ambient heat at room temperature. This obscures infrared light unless specialised detectors are chilled to very low temperatures, which is both expensive and energy-intensive. Now...
SCIENCE

