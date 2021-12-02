ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Molecular device turns infrared into visible light

nanowerk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Light is an electromagnetic wave: it consists of oscillating electric and magnetic fields propagating through space. Every wave is characterized by its frequency, which refers to the number of oscillations per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). Our eyes can detect frequencies between 400 and 750 trillion Hz (or terahertz,...

www.nanowerk.com

Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

New Device Modulates Visible Light: Smallest Footprint, Lowest Power

Over the past several decades, researchers have moved from using electric currents to manipulating light waves in the near-infrared range for telecommunications applications such as high-speed 5G networks, biosensors on a chip, and driverless cars. This research area, known as integrated photonics, is fast evolving and investigators are now exploring the shorter—visible—wavelength range to develop a broad variety of emerging applications. These include chip-scale LIDAR (light detection and ranging), AR/VR/MR (augmented/virtual/mixed reality) goggles, holographic displays, quantum information processing chips, and implantable optogenetic probes in the brain.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrared Light#Low Frequency#Visible Light#Amolf
technologynetworks.com

Tempera Painting Investigated at the Molecular Level

In contrast to the oil painting technique that supplanted it at the end of the 15th century, tempera painting, practiced on wood panels, walls or canvas has received little attention on the physico-chemical scale. This painting technique, which has been practiced since Antiquity, is characterised by pigments applied in a water-based binding-medium, often egg-yolk. In order to understand the properties and appeal of this mixture on a molecular scale, a CNRS team, from Sorbonne Université and ESPCl1,reproduced 15th century recipes that a Tuscan painter Cennino Cennini had consigned to paper, using egg-yolk and a clay-based pigment, green earth (terra verde). This combination was used on a large scale in works dating from the Middle Ages, as a base-layer for gilding and the rendering of flesh. By measuring its flow properties and characterising its molecular organisation, the team has shown the formation of a network between the proteins of the egg-yolk, the water molecules and the clay particles of the pigment renders the mixture more viscoelastic. Thanks to this synergy between the yolk of egg and the pigment, the spreading and covering properties of the paint are enhanced due to a better internal cohesion of the pigments in the presence of the binder. This study at the very boundary of materials science and art history, published on the 24 November 2021 in the journal Angewandte Chemie, contributes to the better understanding of the materials chosen by painters, with the prospect of enhancing the conservation and restoration of works executed with this technique. This work received support from the Observatoire des patrimoines Sorbonne Université.
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

Mobile molecular robots swim in water

Creating molecular microrobots that mimic the abilities of living organisms is a dream of nanotechnology, as illustrated by the renowned physicist Richard Feynman. There are a number of challenges in achieving this goal. One of the most significant of these is the creation of directed self-propulsion in water. A team...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

GeSnOI mid-infrared laser technology

Direct band gap GeSn alloys have emerged as a promising group-IV gain material for low-cost infrared laser manufacturing. They face major issues like high threshold power, and low lasing temperature that hinder their integration into full CMOS-compatible photonic chips. Scientists in France have developed a specific GeSn-on-insulator (GeSnOI) technology that combines defects, strain, electronic-band, modal, and thermal engineering all together. They show a GeSn laser on a versatile photonic platform with improved performances.
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

These Record-Breaking Simulations of The Universe Aim to Solve a 'Tiny' Problem

What's the mass of a neutrino? This problem has vexed physicists for decades. It's tiny, no doubt, but by virtue of one of the particle's most fundamental features, it can't be zero. This still leaves plenty of room for guesswork.  Like most riddles, the solution might be found by thinking outside of the box. Physicists from the University of Tsukuba, Kyoto University, and the University of Tokyo in Japan have taken this advice to heart, using a revolutionary new method for modeling a significant chunk of the Universe to act as a testing ground for the subtle influence of neutrinos on the...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
nanowerk.com

Chemists design 'molecular sea of flags'

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the University of Bonn (Germany) have developed a molecular structure that can cover graphite surfaces with a sea of tiny flagged "flagpoles". The properties of this coating are highly variable. It may provide a basis for the development of new catalysts. The compounds could also be suitable for measuring the nanomechanical properties of proteins.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Compact 3D laser nanoprinters for the desktop

(Nanowerk News) Lasers in conventional laser printers for paper printouts are very small. 3D laser printers for 3-dimensional microstructures and nanostructures, by contrast, have required big and expensive laser systems so far. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Heidelberg University now use another process for this purpose....
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Microscopic 3D-printed sensors to detect hazardous gases and vapours

(Nanowerk News) Certain types of sensors detect and identify different types of hazardous pollutants, such as toxic or explosive gases. Some also measure gas concentration. The majority of our days are spent at home, work or travelling in our cars. Monitoring levels of pollutants reliably and in a cost-effective way should improve our overall health and well-being.
ELECTRONICS
nanowerk.com

How to turn ultrathin silicon black?

(Nanowerk News) Silicon is the basic material that is used in our smart phones, in optical sensors, or in solar cells on our roofs. It is a major outstanding challenge that silicon absorbs incident light only weakly, especially in the red part of the visible spectrum. Recently, using extensive computations,...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Engineers create perching bird-like robot (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) Like snowflakes, no two branches are alike. They can differ in size, shape and texture; some might be wet or moss-covered or bursting with offshoots. And yet birds can land on just about any of them. This ability was of great interest to the labs of Stanford University engineers Mark Cutkosky and David Lentink – now at University of Groningen in the Netherlands – which have both developed technologies inspired by animal abilities.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

A pair of gold flakes creates a self-assembled resonator

(Nanowerk News) Investigating nanomaterials can make it possible to study completely new properties and interactions. To be able to do this, different types of ‘resonators’ are often needed – meaning, in this context, an object inside which light bounces around, much like the way sound bounces inside the body of a guitar.
PHYSICS
techxplore.com

Engineers build a high-speed projector with visible and infrared capabilities

An international business–academia collaboration has yielded a new type of projector that can project RGB and invisible infrared images simultaneously and independently at a high speed of almost 1,000 fps. With its high image alignment accuracy enabled by a custom optics engine, this projector integrates invisible sensing and visible display for a wide range of novel applications, such as dynamic projection mapping.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Novel strategy to construct precious metal nanoparticle arrays directly on hydrogels

(Nanowerk News) Ordered arrays of tightly expelled gold nanoparticles loaded on hydrogels has received much attention for the surface plasmon resonance effect. However, the method of loading construction is to synthesize the noble metal nano-array on the solid substrate and then transfer to the hydrogel to form the composite film structure, which would cause defects in the transfer process.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Visualizing temperature transport: An unexpected technique for nanoscale characterization

(Nanowerk News) Thermal transport properties of molecular junctions in materials have remained difficult to characterize. Now, researchers from Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) unexpectedly discovered a combination of contact and non-contact thermal microscopy techniques that can be used to probe thermal transport properties at the nanoscale. With it, they obtained, for the first time, high-quality thermal images of self-assembled monolayers of small organic molecules. Their approach will pave the way to better thermal and topographic characterization of nanoscale materials.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Polyimide-mica nanocomposite film with high resistance to low-Earth-orbit environments

(Nanowerk News) Polyimide (PI) composite films are widely used on the external surfaces of spacecraft to protect them from the adverse environments of low Earth orbit (LEO) due to their outstanding comprehensive performance. However, current PI composite films have inadequate mechanical properties and atomic oxygen (AO) resistance. In a study...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

In the nano-aquarium: Infrared super-resolution microscopy of living cells

(Nanowerk News) Everybody likes gazing at fish in an aquarium and marveling at details such as their colorful skin patterns. In much the same way, physicists at LMU have now developed a sort of nano-aquarium for cells and bacteria (Scientific Reports, "Infrared‐spectroscopic, dynamic near‐field microscopy of living cells and nanoparticles in water").
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Revolutionary intelligent transistor can be adapted to perform very different tasks

(Nanowerk News) Normally, computer chips consist of electronic components that always do the same thing. In the future, however, more flexibility will be possible: New types of adaptive transistors can be switched in a flash, so that they can perform different logical tasks as needed. This fundamentally changes the possibilities of chip design and opens up completely new opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence, neural networks or even logic that works with more values than just 0 and 1.
ENGINEERING

